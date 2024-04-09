Former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk looks set for community fridge transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk looks set for community fridge transformation

An application has been lodged seeking to turn the kiosk at the train station into a community food hub.

By Laura Devlin
The former taxi kiosk could be transformed into a community fridge if plans are approved. Image: Google Maps.
A former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk could be transformed into a community fridge as a plans for the new initiative are unveiled.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to turn the kiosk at the Ferry train station into a hub which can store and distribute food to the local area.

If approved, the hub will operate as a similar model to Dundee’s West End Community Fridge at Millar’s Wynd, using volunteers to coordinate collections and redistribution.

Application submitted by community group

The opening hours of the Broughty Ferry fridge will depend on the availability of volunteers, food provision and the needs of the local community.

However, the fridge is “unlikely” to be open every day or for more than a few hours on any given day and will not be open earlier than 9am or later than 8pm.

The application has been submitted by the Ferry Fridge community group and will be considered by council officers in due course.

The West End Community Fridge in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A supporting statement submitted along with the application detailed how there are no plans to change the external appearance of the building.

However limited internal work and repairs, such as new flooring, are required to meet the requirements of the food safety team.

The statement also detailed that procedures will be in place to limit possible noise disturbance, which staff and volunteers will be expected to follow.

Hundreds use Dundee West End service every week

Dundee’s West End Community fridge has been running since July 2019 and has seen around 500 people use their services every week.

Last year it was saved from closure after the public donated more than £30,000. It came after an appeal was put out by organiser’s following the Scottish Government’s  rejection of their funding application.

A similar initiative was recently launched in Monifieth, with a public toilet in the Angus town also getting transformed into a community fridge.

Conversation