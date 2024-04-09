Former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk looks set for community fridge transformation

A former Broughty Ferry taxi kiosk could be transformed into a community fridge as a plans for the new initiative are unveiled.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to turn the kiosk at the Ferry train station into a hub which can store and distribute food to the local area.

If approved, the hub will operate as a similar model to Dundee’s West End Community Fridge at Millar’s Wynd, using volunteers to coordinate collections and redistribution.

Application submitted by community group

The opening hours of the Broughty Ferry fridge will depend on the availability of volunteers, food provision and the needs of the local community.

However, the fridge is “unlikely” to be open every day or for more than a few hours on any given day and will not be open earlier than 9am or later than 8pm.

The application has been submitted by the Ferry Fridge community group and will be considered by council officers in due course.

A supporting statement submitted along with the application detailed how there are no plans to change the external appearance of the building.

However limited internal work and repairs, such as new flooring, are required to meet the requirements of the food safety team.

The statement also detailed that procedures will be in place to limit possible noise disturbance, which staff and volunteers will be expected to follow.

Hundreds use Dundee West End service every week

Dundee’s West End Community fridge has been running since July 2019 and has seen around 500 people use their services every week.

Last year it was saved from closure after the public donated more than £30,000. It came after an appeal was put out by organiser’s following the Scottish Government’s rejection of their funding application.

A similar initiative was recently launched in Monifieth, with a public toilet in the Angus town also getting transformed into a community fridge.