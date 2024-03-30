Monifieth Community Fridge opens its doors in former public loos

Monifieth public toilets have taken on a new role in the heart of the burgh with a conversion into a community fridge.

The new facility beside the town library opened this week.

And its need was highlighted when 50 people visited the fridge on its first day.

Monifieth Parish Church is leading the project, which will initially open three days a week.

Monifieth community fridge has been years in the making

Community fridge secretary Jim Culloch says it is the realisation of a long-held dream to help local families facing food poverty.

“The idea of this project was floated by Scott Reynolds a couple of years ago and he hoped it would be organised and operated by Monifieth Parish Church of Scotland,” said Jim.

“Unfortunately with Rev. Fiona Reynolds demitting office, Scott went with her to pastures new.

“It was Alastair Robertson, our treasurer and myself who picked up the mantle.

“We started to find out what was involved and where we could operate such a facility from.

“We were aware there was a need to provide free food for those in most need in our community.

“And to minimise the appalling food waste which was evident all around us, generated by supermarkets, wholesalers and shops.”

Old public toilets secured as site

A charitable organisation was set up and a band of helpers brought on board to develop the idea.

Jim added: “The next biggest challenge was to find a suitable premises in central Monifieth.

“It was no mean task but with a great deal of help from the Monifieth councillors, Monifieth Community Council and Angus Council’s estates department we were offered the short-term lease of the disused WC block adjacent to the library.”

The library is due to move to the new £2 million community hub at the Blue Seaway later this year.

“We have a couple of years plus a month-to-month agreement,” Jim continued.

The group hopes to secure a community asset transfer on the toilet block.

It has been refurbished to take the fridge and freezers which will be used for stock.

And almost 30 volunteers have stepped up to help run the scheme.

“We plan to open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 2pm to gauge demand,” Jim said.

The plan is to list food which will be available the previous afternoon.

“These timings and days could change dramatically, depending on the need within our community,” Jim continued.

“This is a much needed and exciting prospect for us.

“We are aware there are families in Monifieth and district who need such a facility, borne out by the Food for All initiative at Monifieth South Angus Parish Church every Thursday morning.

“The community fridge will extend such support and variety on a more regular basis during the weeks and months ahead and help vastly reduce food waste.”

Funding for the project has come from Angus Council, Monifieth Parish Church, Monifieth & District Rotary Club, Seagreen, the Northwood Trust and Hubbub.