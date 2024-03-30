Monifieth Community Fridge opens its doors in former public loos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth Community Fridge opens its doors in former public loos

The kirk-led community fridge project aims to help local families and cut down on food waste.

By Graham Brown
Claire Elder, Moira Martin, Alastair Robertson and Jim Culloch at the new community fridge.
Claire Elder, Moira Martin, Alastair Robertson and Jim Culloch at the new community fridge.

Monifieth public toilets have taken on a new role in the heart of the burgh with a conversion into a community fridge.

The new facility beside the town library opened this week.

And its need was highlighted when 50 people visited the fridge on its first day.

Monifieth Parish Church is leading the project, which will initially open three days a week.

Monifieth community fridge has been years in the making

Community fridge secretary Jim Culloch says it is the realisation of a long-held dream to help local families facing food poverty.

“The idea of this project was floated by Scott Reynolds a couple of years ago and he hoped it would be organised and operated by Monifieth Parish Church of Scotland,” said Jim.

“Unfortunately with Rev. Fiona Reynolds demitting office, Scott went with her to pastures new.

“It was Alastair Robertson, our treasurer and myself who picked up the mantle.

Monifieth community fridge
The community fridge has got off to a busy start.

“We started to find out what was involved and where we could operate such a facility from.

“We were aware there was a need to provide free food for those in most need in our community.

“And to minimise the appalling food waste which was evident all around us, generated by supermarkets, wholesalers and shops.”

Old public toilets secured as site

A charitable organisation was set up and a band of helpers brought on board to develop the idea.

Jim added: “The next biggest challenge was to find a suitable premises in central Monifieth.

“It was no mean task but with a great deal of help from the Monifieth councillors, Monifieth Community Council and Angus Council’s estates department we were offered the short-term lease of the disused WC block adjacent to the library.”

Monifieth community fridge opening.
Volunteers are manning the community fridge three days a week.

The library is due to move to the new £2 million community hub at the Blue Seaway later this year.

“We have a couple of years plus a month-to-month agreement,” Jim continued.

The group hopes to secure a community asset transfer on the toilet block.

It has been refurbished to take the fridge and freezers which will be used for stock.

And almost 30 volunteers have stepped up to help run the scheme.

“We plan to open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 2pm to gauge demand,” Jim said.

The plan is to list food which will be available the previous afternoon.

“These timings and days could change dramatically, depending on the need within our community,” Jim continued.

Monifieth community fridge opens in former toilet block.
The community fridge is well placed in the heart of Monifieth.

“This is a much needed and exciting prospect for us.

“We are aware there are families in Monifieth and district who need such a facility, borne out by the Food for All initiative at Monifieth South Angus Parish Church every Thursday morning.

“The community fridge will extend such support and variety on a more regular basis during the weeks and months ahead and help vastly reduce food waste.”

Funding for the project has come from Angus Council, Monifieth Parish Church, Monifieth & District Rotary Club, Seagreen, the Northwood Trust and Hubbub.

