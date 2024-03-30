How we juggle parenthood with running marathons and Forfar Parkrun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How we juggle parenthood with running marathons and Forfar Parkrun

Forfar couple Becky and Andrew Findlay have two young children and busy training schedules

By Cheryl Peebles
Forfar family the Findlays at Parkrun.
The Findlay family are at the heart of Forfar Loch Parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.

Training for a marathon takes hours of running every week – so how do parents manage when they have a young family?

For Becky and Andrew Findlay, of Forfar, a monthly planner in their kitchen is central to family life.

It ensures they both get out for regular runs but still have plenty of time to spend with daughters Phoebe, 3, and Freya, 23 months.

Becky, 32, said: “It’s just a complete juggling act!”

She is training for Manchester Marathon in April, running up to 40 miles a week.

Andrew recently completed Inverness Half Marathon and plans to run Loch Ness Marathon in September.

Phoebe and Freya Findlay running with Mum and Dad at Forfar Parkrun.
Phoebe and Freya Findlay give Mum and Dad Becky and Andrew a run for their money at Forfar Loch Parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.

She said: “It’s constant communication, constantly updating the board.

“I actually don’t know how we would live without it!

“We laugh about it. Andrew will say ‘we’ve got this coming up’ and I say ‘if it’s not on the board it’s not happening!'”

Balancing marathon training and family time

The couple pencil in runs for different times of the day, and for big races different times of the year.

Becky said: “My husband is just so supportive and he knows I’m not a morning person so he lets me write in all my runs.

“Then he pencils in his runs round about that.

“If I’m running on a Wednesday night, he will get up on a Wednesday morning and go and run.

“We understand both of us can’t run a marathon at the same time, as much as we would love to do that.

Our family promise

“We very much take turn about. I’ll run Manchester in April and Andrew is looking to run Inverness at the end of the year.

“We would feel really guilty if we both had a long [training] run on a Sunday and have to rely on our parents.”

Becky’s parents are marathon veterans and Andrew’s have just completed a couch to 5k programme so are fully behind them.

But Becky said: “We’ve made that promise we wouldn’t do that and will be sensible about what we sign up for.”

Not only does primary school teacher Becky have her own running regime to fit in, but she’s also a run director of the weekly Forfar Loch Parkrun and a run leader for Jog Forfar.

One of the Findlay children holding a sign at Forfar Parkrun
Helping out at Parkrun is a family effort. Image: Becky Findlay.

So it means she and Andrew, a project engineer, have involved Phoebe and Freya in their running lifestyle from day dot.

Becky was pregnant with Freya when she helped to launch Forfar Loch Parkrun two years ago.

She said: “I would have a huge bump and be down there setting up.

“When Freya was born she was strapped to me in a carrier when I was run director and speaking on the microphone.”

Expressing milk at Parkrun

Becky would even discreetly express milk as she was getting the circuit set up! At first, people fellow organisers wondered what the noise of her portable pump was.

But she said: “It became totally normal that I would have my breast pump on and then Andrew would come down and pour the milk into a bottle.

“He would come with both girls and I would stand and feed Freya as he ran.

“It was just the way we had to manage family life at the time.”

Running while pregnant

Becky had previously run both Edinburgh and London marathons.

She said: “I didn’t have children then so I could go out on a Saturday morning, do a long run and there was no commitment. It was very leisurely.”

She continued to run until the latter stages of pregnancy with Phoebe, but it wasn’t until Freya was four months old that she resumed properly.

Becky was inspired to lace up her trainers again by watching Andrew’s turn in the London Marathon.

Andrew Findlay, from Forfar, with Freya in her baby carrier after London Marathon.
Freya with Andrew after London Marathon: Image: Becky Findlay.

She was frustrated at being seen as just a mum and signed up with a running coach.

“I just wanted to enjoy running again and almost have that head space that I could go and do it,” she said.

“I also wanted to show the girls that being a mum doesn’t define you, you can do other stuff as well.”

Just a few months later she ran her first race for several years, the Forfar 10k.

Cheering on Dad in the Great North Run. Image: Becky Findlay.

Now the girls are often on the sidelines cheering Mum and Dad on in events.

“At the Inverness half marathon Phoebe was putting her hand out to high five all the runners going past,” said Becky. “I hadn’t even said to her to start doing it.”

Phoebe and Freya also are well known among Forfar Loch Parkrun regulars.

She said: “When I’m run director the girls are running about at the finish line with all the other kids.

Family fun at Parkrun for Phoebe and Freya.
Family fun at Parkrun for Phoebe and Freya. Image: Becky Findlay.

“I want them to see a healthy lifestyle and it’s just a really nice place to be.

“The running community is so supportive.”

Becky hopes their involvement will inspire them to run themselves as they grow up.

“I really hope they will,” she said. “They are going to either love it or hate it!”

