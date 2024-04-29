Renault lowers Megane E-Tech starting price and boosts standard equipment level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault lowers Megane E-Tech starting price and boosts standard equipment level

By Press Association
The Megane E-Tech range now starts from £33,995. (Credit: Renault Press UK)
Renault has lowered the price of its Megane E-Tech and added more equipment as standard.

The small electric crossover, which rivals the likes of the Volvo EX30 and Smart #1, now has a price tag of £33,995 – £500 less than before – with the French manufacturer also boosting the standard spec.

It now boasts a patented heat pump, while the Techno and Iconic trim levels also receive a 12-inch screen for the OpenR link infotainment system, as well as adaptive cruise control.

The entry-level Evolution now comes with heated front seat and steering wheel as standard. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

The new pump recovers heat generated by the battery and electric motor twice as efficiently to ensure the best cabin temperature – without impacting on the vehicle’s electric range.

Standard equipment for the Megane E-Tech also now includes automatic wipers and headlamps, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights plus heated front seats and steering wheel.

The new heat pump allows for greater efficiency between battery use and cabin temperature. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

An electric range of 280 miles on a single charge and a rapid DC charging time of 186 miles of range in 30 minutes remain the same.

Under the bonnet is a 60kWh battery pack as well as an electric motor that produces 223bhp and 300Nm of torque.

The Megane E-Tech can be bought now, with its reduced starting price pegged at £200 more than the Volvo EX30, which is priced from £33,795.