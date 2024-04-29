Polestar and StoreDot develop record breaking charging time for EVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polestar and StoreDot develop record breaking charging time for EVs

By Press Association
Polstar and StoreDot plans to reduce their new recording breaking charging time even further. (Credit: Polestar Media)
Polestar and extreme fast charging company StoreDot have developed battery technology that enables a charging time of 10 minutes.

In a recent experiment, a Polestar 5 with a 77 kWh battery pack was charged using StoreDot’s extreme fast charging high energy silicon-dominant battery cells.

The experiment consisted of a Polestar 5 Prototype that took 10 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent. (Credit: Polestar Media)

The advantage of silicon-based cells is that they have the ability to push both energy density and charge rates for several battery generations to come – with the technology constantly improving.

The vehicle went from having a 10 per cent charge to 80 per cent in 10 minutes. A consistent charge rate of 310kW – alongside a peak rate of 370kW – made it one of the fastest charges ever for an EV – with all temperatures, voltage and charged capacity monitored throughout the process.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot said: “We’re happy to see our partner is among the first EV car makers to acknowledge that XFC is now a necessary standard to make vast EV adoption a reality. With our extreme fast charging technology, you can add 200 miles in under 10 minutes.

A consistant charge rate of 310kW and a peak of 370kW. (Credit: Polestar Media)

He added: “This breakthrough revolutionises EV ownership experience by eradicating the barrier of range anxiety once and for all. Drivers can now truly travel long distances with the same freedom and convenience as traditional petrol-powered vehicles.”

By improving the charging speeds of EVs to similar filling times of internal-combustion engines could help speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar commented: “This technology will reshape consumer expectations and accelerate mass EV adoption by making EV ownership a seamless experience for the mass market.”

Storedot still has plans to reduce charging times even further by delivering 100 miles of range in five minutes by this year – while by 2026 to reduce it to four minutes and even further still to three minutes by 2028.