Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

Ex-US president Donald Trump met privately with Florida governor Ron DeSantis over the weekend, according to people familiar with the discussions, marking a detente between the former rivals after a brutal primary contest marked by insults and bruised egos.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was organised to help the men bury the hatchet and discuss potential joint fundraising efforts, according to one of the people.

The governor, during the conversation, committed to helping Mr Trump as he faces President Joe Biden in the election, the person said.

The meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was orchestrated by Florida real estate investor Steve Witkoff, who knows both men.

Mr Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his office.

Mr DeSantis has a deep network of donors following his runs for governor and president. Though he endorsed Mr Trump when he dropped his bid for the Republican nomination in a video after failing to gain traction, he has yet to campaign or fundraise on Mr Trump’s behalf.

The Republican primary contest was marked by a bitter rivalry between the two men, who had once been allies.

Mr Trump lambasted Mr DeSantis as disloyal and nicknamed him Ron “DeSanctimonious”, while Mr DeSantis suggested Mr Trump would lose again in November.