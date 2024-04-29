Chinese spy cameras ‘in use at Government sites until 2025’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Chinese spy cameras ‘in use at Government sites until 2025’

By Press Association
Chinese surveillance cameras will still be in use at sensitive sites in 2025 despite a Government commitment to ban them, ministers have admitted (Yui Mok/PA)
Chinese surveillance cameras will still be in use at sensitive sites in 2025 despite a Government commitment to ban them, ministers have admitted (Yui Mok/PA)

Chinese surveillance cameras will still be in use at sensitive sites in 2025 despite a Government commitment to ban them, ministers have admitted.

Around 50% of sites found to have used such equipment have had it replaced, junior cabinet office minister Alex Burghart said in a written statement.

He said that some 70% of sites are expected to have their surveillance equipment removed by October this year, with the rest on track to have equipment completely replaced by April 2025.

He said that work to remove the devices was ahead of schedule and that “the vast majority of sensitive sites never deployed such equipment.”

“Our approach is preventative to manage and mitigate any potential risk materialising in the future,” Mr Burghart said.

Governmental departments were ordered to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance cameras in November 2022 due to security concerns.

The order applies to “visual surveillance systems” made by firms subject to China’s national security law, which requires companies to co-operate with Beijing’s security services.

Whitehall ministries were told at the time that existing equipment should not be connected to departmental core networks and consideration should be given to removing it entirely.

Downing Street insisted on Monday that the Government was not dragging its heels over removing Chinese surveillance equipment.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We take the security of our systems and establishments extremely seriously and we have a range of measures in place to scrutinise the integrity of our arrangements.

“To that end, we are taking precautionary steps to prevent potential security risks materialising in light of the increasing capability and connectivity of visual surveillance systems and we have halted any installation of equipment produced by companies subject to China’s national intelligence law from sensitive central government sites and asked departments to consider their removal when necessary.”

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee had previously called to ban equipment manufactured by Hikvision and other companies said to have had their cameras deployed in internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province.

It was reported that Hikvision cameras were used inside the Department of Health and Social Care, where security concerns were raised over leaked CCTV showing then-health secretary Matt Hancock kissing an aide.

Hikvision has been contacted for comment.