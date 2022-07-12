Forfar parkrun: Organisers pass latest milestone and urge more to join in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar parkrun organisers say they’re delighted with its appeal to all ages after passing the 21-event milestone.

In February the county town joined neighbours Arbroath and Montrose in the worldwide 5k craze.

Every Saturday morning parkrun brings out thousands across the globe for a run, jog or walk.

More than 40 million parkruns have been completed at 201,000 events in 773 locations worldwide.

Forfar parkrun is a circuit of the loch at the scenic country park.

The event was set up by Rhona Guild, Magnus Moncrieff and Becky Findlay.

Octogenarian Sid clocking up the miles

And Becky’s 86-year-old grandfather, Sid Logan, is proving it’s fun for every age.

Sid has now completed his 10th parkrun and says it “literally is a walk in the park”.

Becky’s other grandad and her mum and dad act as regular volunteer marshals so it’s a real family affair.

Fellow organiser Rhona Guild said: “One of our young participants, Eilidh Bisset, also competed her 10th parkrun at the weekend.

“It is brilliant to see so many milestones being reached.

“With an average of 115 participants each week, many new to parkrun, it is likely milestone celebrations are set to continue.”

Many parkrunners enjoy ticking off new locations across the country.

So Forfar Loch’s position beside the town caravan park has brought in a number of new fans.

And regulars can look forward to a smoother course in future.

Angus Council is to spend almost £200,000 upgrading the path on the south side of the country park.

Rhona added: “The parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9.30 at Strathmore Rugby Club’s training pitch.”

There’s a pre-event briefing at 9.20am.

“The free event is open to all and walkers, joggers and runners are welcome,” said Rhona.

“We’ve a fantastic bunch of volunteers supporting the event each week so a warm welcome is guaranteed.

“And a volunteer tail walker means that no participant is last!”

Before attending parkrun for the first time people should register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register