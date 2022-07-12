Forfar parkrun: Organisers pass latest milestone and urge more to join in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar parkrun: Organisers pass latest milestone and urge more to join in

By Graham Brown
July 12 2022, 11.51am Updated: July 12 2022, 1.10pm
86-year-old Sid Logan enjoys the weekly Forfar parkrun. Supplied by Forfar parkrun.
86-year-old Sid Logan enjoys the weekly Forfar parkrun. Supplied by Forfar parkrun.

Forfar parkrun organisers say they’re delighted with its appeal to all ages after passing the 21-event milestone.

In February the county town joined neighbours Arbroath and Montrose in the worldwide 5k craze.

Every Saturday morning parkrun brings out thousands across the globe for a run, jog or walk.

More than 40 million parkruns have been completed at 201,000 events in 773 locations worldwide.

Forfar parkrun
Forfar parkrun has proved popular from the off. Picture: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Forfar parkrun is a circuit of the loch at the scenic country park.

The event was set up by Rhona Guild, Magnus Moncrieff and Becky Findlay.

Octogenarian Sid clocking up the miles

And Becky’s 86-year-old grandfather, Sid Logan, is proving it’s fun for every age.

Sid has now completed his 10th parkrun and says it “literally is a walk in the park”.

Becky’s other grandad and her mum and dad act as regular volunteer marshals so it’s a real family affair.

Fellow organiser Rhona Guild said: “One of our young participants, Eilidh Bisset, also competed her 10th parkrun at the weekend.

Eilidh Bisset completed her 10th parkrun at Forfar. Supplied by Forfar parkrun.
Eilidh Bisset completed her 10th parkrun at Forfar. Supplied by Forfar parkrun.

“It is brilliant to see so many milestones being reached.

“With an average of 115 participants each week, many new to parkrun, it is likely milestone celebrations are set to continue.”

Many parkrunners enjoy ticking off new locations across the country.

So Forfar Loch’s position beside the town caravan park has brought in a number of new fans.

And regulars can look forward to a smoother course in future.

Angus Council is to spend almost £200,000 upgrading the path on the south side of the country park.

The Forfar parkrun path is being upgraded. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
The Forfar parkrun path is being upgraded. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Rhona added: “The parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9.30 at Strathmore Rugby Club’s training pitch.”

There’s a pre-event briefing at 9.20am.

“The free event is open to all and walkers, joggers and runners are welcome,” said Rhona.

“We’ve a fantastic bunch of volunteers supporting the event each week so a warm welcome is guaranteed.

“And a volunteer tail walker means that no participant is last!”

Before attending parkrun for the first time people should register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register

