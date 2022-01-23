IN PICTURES: Arbroath parkrun is an early runaway success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath has joined the UK’s parkrun craze.

Saturday saw more than 150 turn out for the second event which gets folk out and about for a 5k morning walk, run or jog. Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, captured the event in full.

Arbroath Footers running club took up the challenge of adding the Angus town to the nationwide list of locations.

The parkrun starts at West Links Park and heads east, before looping back to the finish line.

The success of parkruns is down to the volunteers who help them run smoothly, and almost 30 help out at the Arbroath event.

Results are posted on the Arbroath parkrun website.

Julie Atkinson set a new female best time of 21 minutes 34 seconds at the weekend.

But Ewan Duthie’s 17:34 from the inaugural event still stands as the fastest male time.

He was first home on Saturday, but couldn’t better it with a time of 18:18.

The organisers would love to see more people regularly turning out.

And it’s free to enter, but participants should register before taking part.

Montrose, Camperdown and St Andrews also host parkruns.

What is a parkrun?

The free weekly community events are aimed at being fun and inclusive.

There is no time limit and people are free to walk, jog or run.

Across the UK there are almost 750 weekly parkruns.

And worldwide they take place in more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across five continents.

The idea has also spawned a spin-off junior parkrun in many places.

Youngsters aged 4-14 take on a 2km challenge on a Sunday morning.