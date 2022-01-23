Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Arbroath parkrun is an early runaway success

By Graham Brown
January 23 2022, 2.38pm
Post Thumbnail

Arbroath has joined the UK’s parkrun craze.

Saturday saw more than 150 turn out for the second event which gets folk out and about for a 5k morning walk, run or jog. Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, captured the event in full.

Arbroath parkrunners on the start line.

Arbroath Footers running club took up the challenge of adding the Angus town to the nationwide list of locations.

The parkrun starts at West Links Park and heads east, before looping back to the finish line.

Runners and canine friends make their way through the 5K run.

The success of parkruns is down to the volunteers who help them run smoothly, and almost 30 help out at the Arbroath event.

Volunteers ensuring the event runs smoothly.

Results are posted on the Arbroath parkrun website.

Julie Atkinson set a new female best time of 21 minutes 34 seconds at the weekend.

But Ewan Duthie’s 17:34 from the inaugural event still stands as the fastest male time.

He was first home on Saturday, but couldn’t better it with a time of 18:18.

The organisers would love to see more people regularly turning out.

Organiser, Arthur Grant.

And it’s free to enter, but participants should register before taking part.

Montrose, Camperdown and St Andrews also host parkruns.

What is a parkrun?

Runners having fun on the run.

The free weekly community events are aimed at being fun and inclusive.

There is no time limit and people are free to walk, jog or run.

An extra workout while running with a buggy.

Across the UK there are almost 750 weekly parkruns.

Not too far to go.

And worldwide they take place in more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across five continents.

The morning light helps the runners along.
A runner setting his own pace.

The idea has also spawned a spin-off junior parkrun in many places.

A young runner enjoys the day.

Youngsters aged 4-14 take on a 2km challenge on a Sunday morning.

