Fife developer criticised for plans to replace Jimmy Savile’s former Highlands home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife developer who plans to replace the former Highlands home of Jimmy Savile with a new modern property is facing criticism from mountaineers.

Mountaineering Scotland say Markinch entrepreneur Harris Aslam’s plans for the Glencoe property — where prolific sexual abuser Savile lived until his death in 2011 — are “not appropriate” for the area.

The group, which has over 15,000 members, claim the location offers “one of Scotland’s most iconic views” and said the “imposing” structure could harm these.

Mr Aslam has previously said he hopes “something positive” can be done with Allt-na-Reigh cottage.

It has been hit by graffiti and vandalism in recent years due to its links to eccentric TV personality Savile, who sexually abused hundreds of people including young girls and boys.

He is believed to have committed some of the offences at the cottage, which sits prominently just off the A82.

Mr Aslam is the managing director at Glenshire Group and convenience chain Eros Retail, which is based in Markinch, Fife.

Dundee architect John Frullani is behind the designs.

In a statement Mountaineering Scotland said: “The mountains here are well-loved and have been frequented by generations of walkers and climbers and the glen itself is a popular tourist attraction.

“We think it is a serious omission of this planning application that there is scant consideration of how the renovated dwelling and outbuilding would look from the popular hill paths and crags lying south of the A82, especially the descent into the Glen from Coire Gabhail, and Buachaille Etive Beag.”

It added members have “no issue” with renovation or replacement of the cottage so long as the landscape is not affected.

The group also says the property has “cultural and historical value” and the designs make no mention of how this would be retained.

It points out Hamish MacInnes, dubbed the father of modern mountain rescue in Scotland, is understood to have used the building as a workshop.

MacInnes developed the first metal shafted ice axe and the eponymous MacInnes Stretcher still used by rescue teams the world over.

The National Trust For Scotland (NTS) has also objected to the plans, saying the property would “insensitively dominate the landscape” in the heart of the pass of Glencoe.

The proposals have been lodged with Highland Council and Mr Aslam hopes to begin construction this year.

Mr Aslam has been approached for comment.