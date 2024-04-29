Piers Morgan reflects on leaving GMB as show turns 10: ‘Divorce is never easy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piers Morgan reflects on leaving GMB as show turns 10: ‘Divorce is never easy’

By Press Association
Piers Morgan has reflected on his time as a presenter on Good Morning Britain (James Manning/PA)
Broadcaster Piers Morgan joked that “divorce is never easy” as he reflected on his departure from Good Morning Britain as the show turns 10.

On Monday, as GMB celebrated its anniversary, the journalist shared a photo of his first and last day when he stormed off the programme and later quit.

In March 2021, Morgan, 59, walked out of a live broadcast following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After Beresford told Morgan that he continued to “trash” Meghan the former Daily Mirror editor stood up and said: “OK, I’m done with this” before leaving the set.

Wishing the ITV1 morning programme a happy birthday the former Daily Mirror editor wrote on X: “Happy 10th anniversary to ⁦@GMB – I spent five fun, eventful years there, and loved every minute.

“Here’s a picture of me on my first (April 13, 2015) and last (March 9, 2021) day… divorce is never easy!”

He also posted a photo of his first day working with Susanna Reid and said the TV presenter looked “traumatised”.

On Monday morning Reid, 53, appeared on This Morning, alongside her GMB co-host Richard Madeley, and showed presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard an article from 10 years ago that suggested the show would be axed after just one month.

She said she has it framed in her dressing room.

Asked by Shephard, 49, where she thinks the show is going, she said: “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be cancelled by Christmas. We’re pretty well established now.”

The topical morning show featuring entertainment and human interest stories launched on April 28 2014, and in a clip shared to GMB’s social media Reid can be seen opening the show while sitting beside Charlotte Hawkins, Shephard and Sean Fletcher.

The show has been nominated for news coverage Baftas for interviews with people including former prime minister Boris Johnson as well as Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her British citizenship after entering so-called Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria.

It has also taken home a special award at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards.

GMB celebrated its 10 year anniversary during its Monday morning show.