Depardieu briefly detained by police reportedly on sexual assault allegations

By Press Association
Gerard Depardieu has been a global ambassador for French film (Axel Schmidt/AP)
French police detained actor Gerard Depardieu for several hours on Monday for what media reports said was questioning over accusations by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets.

Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily Le Parisien reported that the 75-year-old actor was summoned on Monday morning by Paris police and placed in custody.

Depardieu previously has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporters wait outside the police station where French actor Gerard Depardieu was being questioned (Michel Euler/AP)

The actor’s lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, later told reporters at the police station in Paris: “The police custody is over. He is no longer held in the police station.” He declined to make any further comment.

The Paris police force said it was not authorised to comment and directed questions to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which said it had no comment “at this stage”.

“We have no information to communicate or confirm before having assessed any eventual charges and directions,” the office said in an emailed response to questions from the Associated Press.

A lawyer for one of the alleged victims did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Gerard Depardieu has denied wrongdoing (Ian West/PA)

In an open letter last October, Depardieu said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”

BFMTV and Le Parisien reported that the police summons relates to accusations of sexual assault filed by two women who accuse him of groping during filming – one in 2014, the other in 2021.

Depardieu has also been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.