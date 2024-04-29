Billie Eilish announces UK dates for 2025 with tour featuring eco-villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish announces UK dates for 2025 with tour featuring eco-villages

By Press Association
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish has announced a new tour in support of her latest album with UK dates for 2025.

The Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, named after her latest record, begins with a North American leg in September at Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada.

The dates in the US and Canada run until December, before the 22-year-old US singer heads to Australia in February 2025 ahead of her European dates starting in April at Sweden’s Avicii Arena in Stockholm.



Eilish will then play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena from July 7 to July 8 next year before six dates at London’s O2 Arena from July 10.

She will then move to Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena for four dates from July 19 and then will head to Ireland to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena from July 26 to 27.

Fans are encouraged to take “sustainable transport” during the tour, the announcement from Live Nation said.

Eilish also continues to partner with the plant-based food organisation Support + Feed and environmental non-profit organisation REVERB.

The concerts will reduce “greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support + Feed”.

Eco-Villages from REVERB are also set to be put up in two locations during the show and there will be plant-based food drives, with Support + Feed and fans, to gather goods to distribute to local communities.

The third studio record of Eilish comes out on May 17 and her website says the new body of work should be listened to chronologically as it “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

The album cover features the double Oscar-winner on her back underwater with a door open above her.

Eilish’s last album was 2021’s Happier Than Ever, and her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019.

Earlier this year, she won a best original song Oscar gong for Barbie song What Was I Made For? at the Academy Awards. It follows on from her picking up the same prize for No Time To Die, from the James Bond film of the same name.

General ticket sales for the tour begin on Friday.