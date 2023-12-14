Monifieth toilet block to be turned into community fridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth toilet block to be turned into community fridge

Angus planners have approved the innovative community fridge idea for the public WCs beside Monifieth library.

By Graham Brown
The toilet block sits beside Monifieth library. Image: Google
The toilet block sits beside Monifieth library. Image: Google

A toilet block beside Monifieth library is to become a new community fridge.

Angus planners have given the go ahead for the innovative High Street project.

Those behind the scheme say they hope it will become a valuable local asset.

Food will be collected by volunteers from local supermarkets and shops.

“This facility is not a foodbank, as no referrals are required,” they say.

“We will not be using vehicles to deliver food. People will come to the community fridge to collect foodstuff free at point of contact.

Monifieth community fridge.
Monifieth community fridge will take over the WC block on the corner of High Street and Tay Street. Image: Google

“This also has great benefit in preventing food waste, as the majority of food collected would normally be destined for a landfill site.”

The fridge will open from 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

“Social media will be extremely important in informing the community what items we have to distribute and it is intended we will use a new Monifieth & District Community Fridge Facebook page and perhaps, Our Monifieth initially to keep people informed.”

Delegated approval

Angus planning officials welcomed the idea with a conditional approval under delegated powers.

They said: “In terms of amenity, the indicated opening hours and nature of the business proposed are not anticipated to give raise to any concerns.

“Environmental health has considered the proposal (and) offer no objection.

“The building will not be extended. The small scale proposal would not give rise to any unacceptable impact upon amenity.”

Monifieth library is due to relocate to the new seafront community hub.

The £2m Monifieth Community Resource Group facility is under construction beside the Blue Seaway park.

It is scheduled to open in late summer 2024.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Marshall caused a disturbance at Arbroath railway station.
Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail
Ollie and Noah have been asking mum Beth Clark about missing Odin. Image: Beth Clark
Dundee family offer £1,000 reward for safe return of missing dog after 3-week search
Angus crash
Police trace driver of car found on its roof near Forfar
Liddell (pictured in 2014) appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went 'sour'
Traill Drive and Montrose golf course suffered major storm damage. Image: Angus Council
Montrose coastal erosion: Storm Babet blows away 'hold the line' strategy to protect under-threat…
The new bridge over the Dighty Burn
Bridge spanning the Dighty Burn between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth set to reopen
6
Delivery driver Susan McAllister. Image: Evri
Carnoustie delivery driver hailed a hero for 'saving customer's life'
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway bid to fill Subway gap inside town centre shop
Old Halkerton Road in Forfar.
Man, 39, left seriously injured after Forfar attack
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
£5m Angus Council budget overspend forecast - before Storm Babet damage bill is totted…

Conversation