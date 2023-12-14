Monifieth toilet block to be turned into community fridge

A toilet block beside Monifieth library is to become a new community fridge.

Angus planners have given the go ahead for the innovative High Street project.

Those behind the scheme say they hope it will become a valuable local asset.

Food will be collected by volunteers from local supermarkets and shops.

“This facility is not a foodbank, as no referrals are required,” they say.

“We will not be using vehicles to deliver food. People will come to the community fridge to collect foodstuff free at point of contact.

“This also has great benefit in preventing food waste, as the majority of food collected would normally be destined for a landfill site.”

The fridge will open from 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

“Social media will be extremely important in informing the community what items we have to distribute and it is intended we will use a new Monifieth & District Community Fridge Facebook page and perhaps, Our Monifieth initially to keep people informed.”

Delegated approval

Angus planning officials welcomed the idea with a conditional approval under delegated powers.

They said: “In terms of amenity, the indicated opening hours and nature of the business proposed are not anticipated to give raise to any concerns.

“Environmental health has considered the proposal (and) offer no objection.

“The building will not be extended. The small scale proposal would not give rise to any unacceptable impact upon amenity.”

Monifieth library is due to relocate to the new seafront community hub.

The £2m Monifieth Community Resource Group facility is under construction beside the Blue Seaway park.

It is scheduled to open in late summer 2024.