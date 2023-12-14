Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth woman, 28

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a Perth woman who has been reported missing.

Charlie Santoro, 28, was last seen at around 8.30pm on Wednesday December 13 on Crammond Place.

She is described as being 5ft in height and of slim build.

Charlie also has short, dark hair and half-sleeve tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and beanie hat, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Missing Perth woman Charlie Santoro ‘may have travelled anywhere’

Inspector James Longden said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Charlie, and we would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact us.

“She is known to use public transport frequently and may have travelled anywhere.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3719 of December 13.”