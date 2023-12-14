PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice crossroads

Dundee United v Raith Rovers should be a top-of-the-table Championship Christmas treat on Saturday.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look at all the Tannadice sub-plots.

Are Raith now a more dangerous attacking threat than United?

Will the hosts’ stronger defence be the key to victory?

Has Louis Moult’s season peaked already?

What would be the impact of a Raith or United win on the title race?

Also on the agenda is a trip to the Highlands that carries real jeopardy for Dundee and a potential stadium move for St Johnstone.

