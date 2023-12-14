Dundee United PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice crossroads Rovers have set-up a thrilling contest after securing yet another stoppage time victory. Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray. Image: SNS. By Eric Nicolson December 14 2023, 1.34pm Share PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice crossroads Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4840739/podcast-dundee-united-raith-preview/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United v Raith Rovers should be a top-of-the-table Championship Christmas treat on Saturday. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look at all the Tannadice sub-plots. Are Raith now a more dangerous attacking threat than United? Will the hosts’ stronger defence be the key to victory? Has Louis Moult’s season peaked already? What would be the impact of a Raith or United win on the title race? Also on the agenda is a trip to the Highlands that carries real jeopardy for Dundee and a potential stadium move for St Johnstone. Listen below at Podbean – Subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Or watch the podcast on YouTube –
