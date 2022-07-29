Dundee Community Fridge redistributes more than 210 tonnes of surplus food back into the local area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Community Fridge redistributes more than 210 tonnes of surplus food back into the local area

By Mariam Okhai
July 29 2022, 5.00pm
Lynsey Penny outside the Dundee Community Fridge.
Lynsey Penny outside the Dundee Community Fridge.

After recently celebrating their third year in operation, the Dundee Community Fridge has managed to redistribute over 210 tonnes of food back into the local Tayside and Fife area.

As part of social enterprise Transition Dundee, the company has goals to use climate change to help local people through their various ventures including the Dundee Community Fridge.

The idea for the fridge originally came from managing director Lynsey Penny who saw something similar on a Jamie Oliver TV show in 2017.

The Dundee West End Community Fridge in action.

With only two community fridges in the UK at the time, Lynsey felt strongly that Dundee would make the perfect location to trial the initiative.

It took two years to set up the fridge which finally opened in July 2019. Since then, the project has experienced an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the public, despite the struggles of the pandemic.

The fridge now has 500 visitors a week and 1,300 people benefit from the scheme every week which sees individuals take any of the produce in the fridge or pantry area for themselves.

Lynsey says those who use the facility “really does vary” but outlined that older people, families, those struggling financially, students and lots of Ukrainian’s have been using it recently. The fridge is there for everyone to use and it also helps reduce food waste.

From working offshore to fighting food waste

Having studied an undergraduate course in Geography at Glasgow University and then then a masters in Mapping Science, Lynsey took the opportunity to work offshore in 2010.

Although it was her passion for doing something to help the environment and focus on climate change when led her back onto dry land in the end.

She said: “I ended up going offshore, but I was never really comfortable because I wanted to do something in climate change.

“It wasn’t really what I wanted to do and then when this job came up, I thought that it was something I wanted to do.”

Transition Dundee employee Julie Brown restocks one of the fridges.

The job, then advertised in 2017, was for someone to help people in need with a focus on climate change.

Lynsey took the job and almost immediately had the idea to set up a community fridge.

With herself and one other part-time worker based in the West End of the city, they thought it would be best to set up the fridge close by so they could keep an eye on it.

Local support

Once the fridge was ready Lynsey describes the reaction from locals as being “absolutely amazing”.

“I got a surprise about how popular it was going to be once I started telling people,” she said.

For locals who wish to support by donating food or anyone who would like to collect, the fridge is open from 11am to 2pm with volunteers on hand to help.

A typical basket of food given to visitors to Dundee West End.

The community fridge accepts fruit and vegetables, as long as they are whole and have not been cut or chopped.

Dried food packets of pastas, cereals, biscuits and rice that are still in their packets are also accepted.

Minimising waste

As well as taking donations from locals, the majority of the food the group receives is from supermarkets, collecting food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

The Dundee Community Fridge works with six to eight local supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s, and collects food between 8am and 11am to have ready for collection from the fridge between 11am to 2pm.

Surplus food is shared with Dundee community food networks.

The fridge tries its best to waste as little as it can, and in the event there is too much food, it is shared out with the local community food networks in Dundee.

Transition Dundee has found their work to benefit many people who may not have previously felt able to access food due to others needing it more.

With the focus being on reducing food waste, it allows for people from all walks of life to drop off and pick up food from the local fridge.

