JIM SPENCE: Recruiting Down Under could be the way up for Dundee United

By Jim Spence
July 29 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 29 2022, 5.05pm
Aziz Behich.
Dundee United’s dip into the Australian market for a goalkeeper and full-back is a nod in the direction of days past when traffic went the other way.

Dundonians Jimmy Rooney and Kenny Murphy were early pioneers in making the trip to Oz.

Rooney, capped 102 times by Australia (57 A internationals), captained the side on several occasions.

The former Lochee Harp man played in Australia’s first World Cup in Germany in 1974 facing giants like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller, and is a member of the Hall of Champions of the Football Australia Hall of Fame.

Kenny Murphy appeared once for Dundee United’s first team before playing for Forfar and then emigrating to Australia where he played in 15 A internationals.

There have been some top Aussie players – Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, and Mark Viduka among them.

Clubs are always searching for relatively untapped markets and United look to have found two top signings in keeper Mark Birighitti and 48 times-capped left-back Aziz Behich.

United’s new keeper says he’s “buzzing that the Scottish league are taking Australians seriously” because “previously I felt that not many Australians were getting that opportunity to showcase what they can do abroad”.

If the Australian pair prove a rich seam is there to mine it could be a significant source for further exploration.

If Dundee can maintain the attitude and energy which has got them off to a flier in the league cup they can hopefully build up an unassailable lead in the Championship. 

I’ve no time for arguments about weak opposition – teams have one requirement, that’s to beat what’s put in front of them.

The Dark Blues have done that, with four group wins,13 goals scored and only two conceded.

A fine start in anyone’s book.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
It’s a huge season for Gary Bowyers side.

The Premiership is the aim and there’s no room for failure.

The signs at Dens are encouraging and an opening day win over Partick would confirm that auspicious start.

St Johnstone’s decision to award Murray Davidson a testimonial is a sound one.

Folk outside football will complain that they don’t get special deals from their employers but in football where players can move on every couple of years loyalty is underrated

The midfielder has given a decade of unstinting effort and will have made a decent living but not one which will let him put his feet up in retirement and never have to graft again.

A testimonial recognises his lengthy commitment while hopefully giving him a wee financial boost once his career is over and he has to find another livelihood.

It also shows that faithfulness and long service, instead of constantly chasing moves and extra money, can be worthwhile.

And crucially, it strengthens the bond between club and fans, many of whom will get involved in the testimonial activities for a man who has never been shy to put his body on the line for the Saints cause.

Davidson still has plenty to offer Saints, who have strengthened impressively, to hopefully put last season’s tortuous league travails behind them.

He’s well worth his testimonial.

