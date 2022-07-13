Too Good To Go: I got £60 worth of food for £2.99 from Two An a Coo in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Too Good To Go: I got £60 worth of food for £2.99 from Two An a Coo in Cupar

By Mariam Okhai
July 13 2022, 5.00pm
Find out what was in my £2.99 mystery bag.
Find out what was in my £2.99 mystery bag.

When I was handed four bags of bread and four cups of soup from staff at Two An A Coo in Cupar I was left speechless.

I had booked to pick up one of their Too Good To Go bags earlier that morning and never imagined that afternoon that I would be filling my car with bags and bags of products.

Two An A Coo is a small sandwich takeaway shop located at Bonnygate in the town and while I know the app is on a mission to fight food waste, I couldn’t quite believe the bargain I walked away with.

Mariam's bags outside Two An A Coo in Cupar.
My bags outside Two An A Coo in Cupar.

Having never heard of the venue, I enjoyed that I was going to be able to try a new food offering.

I was secretly hoping to receive a loaded breakfast roll or some fresh baguettes to takeaway, and and to my delight I received both, plus so much more.

All the bags and soup inside Two An A Coo in Cupar.
All the bags and soup inside Two An A Coo in Cupar.

What was in my mystery £2.99 bag?

Unable to contain my excitement I looked inside the bags to find stacks of fresh morning rolls and baguettes.

The four cups contained the homemade soup of the day which was lentil and at the perfect temperature to eat on-the-go.

Cups of homemade lentil soup.
Cups of homemade lentil soup.

After enjoying one cup of soup I arrived home to count the rest of the goods.

Inside the bags I found 14 small white baguettes, two small brown baguettes, 18 white morning rolls and four cups of lentil soup.

I also had four containers with various sandwich fillers including egg mayonnaise, boiled eggs, tuna and sweetcorn and coronation chicken.

16 baguettes and 18 morning rolls.

General pricing of items

Since the rolls and baguettes were not filled I have estimated the prices of what I received based on Two An A Coo’s takeaway menu online.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 14 x small white baguettes: £14
  • 2 x small brown baguettes: £2
  • 18 x white morning rolls: £12.60
  • 4 x cups of lentil soup: £11.20
  • 1 x tuna and sweetcorn filling: £5.40
  • 1 x egg mayonnaise filling: £5.40
  • 5 x boiled eggs: £3.60
  • 1 x coronation chicken filling: £5.40

Total cost of bag: £2.99

Total cost of goods: £59.60

Total savings: £56.61

Sandwich fillers.

Was it worth it?

This is my biggest saving yet and is double my second largest saving of £29 from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews.

I think it goes without saying that I definitely think this order was worth the trip to Cupar, and with enough food to feed me and my family, we had plenty bread to freeze and use at a later date.

I thoroughly enjoyed the freshly baked rolls and baguettes and would recommend trying the food at Two An A Coo because they delivered on both quality and quantity on the food waste app.

Ratings:

  • Value for money: 5/5
  • Quality: 5/5

For more Too Good To Go bags…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier