Too Good To Go: I got £60 worth of food for £2.99 from Two An a Coo in Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When I was handed four bags of bread and four cups of soup from staff at Two An A Coo in Cupar I was left speechless.

I had booked to pick up one of their Too Good To Go bags earlier that morning and never imagined that afternoon that I would be filling my car with bags and bags of products.

Two An A Coo is a small sandwich takeaway shop located at Bonnygate in the town and while I know the app is on a mission to fight food waste, I couldn’t quite believe the bargain I walked away with.

Having never heard of the venue, I enjoyed that I was going to be able to try a new food offering.

I was secretly hoping to receive a loaded breakfast roll or some fresh baguettes to takeaway, and and to my delight I received both, plus so much more.

What was in my mystery £2.99 bag?

Unable to contain my excitement I looked inside the bags to find stacks of fresh morning rolls and baguettes.

The four cups contained the homemade soup of the day which was lentil and at the perfect temperature to eat on-the-go.

After enjoying one cup of soup I arrived home to count the rest of the goods.

Inside the bags I found 14 small white baguettes, two small brown baguettes, 18 white morning rolls and four cups of lentil soup.

I also had four containers with various sandwich fillers including egg mayonnaise, boiled eggs, tuna and sweetcorn and coronation chicken.

General pricing of items

Since the rolls and baguettes were not filled I have estimated the prices of what I received based on Two An A Coo’s takeaway menu online.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

14 x small white baguettes: £14

2 x small brown baguettes: £2

18 x white morning rolls: £12.60

4 x cups of lentil soup: £11.20

1 x tuna and sweetcorn filling: £5.40

1 x egg mayonnaise filling: £5.40

5 x boiled eggs: £3.60

1 x coronation chicken filling: £5.40

Total cost of bag: £2.99

Total cost of goods: £59.60

Total savings: £56.61

Was it worth it?

This is my biggest saving yet and is double my second largest saving of £29 from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews.

I think it goes without saying that I definitely think this order was worth the trip to Cupar, and with enough food to feed me and my family, we had plenty bread to freeze and use at a later date.

I thoroughly enjoyed the freshly baked rolls and baguettes and would recommend trying the food at Two An A Coo because they delivered on both quality and quantity on the food waste app.

Ratings:

Value for money: 5/5

Quality: 5/5

For more Too Good To Go bags…