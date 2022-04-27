Too Good To Go: I paid £4 for a £33 à la carte breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Too Good To Go: I paid £4 for a £33 à la carte breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews

By Mariam Okhai
April 27 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.26pm
too good to go hotel du vin
The Too Good To Go haul.

In this week’s Too Good To Go bag I received an a la carte breakfast selection from St Andrews hotel and bistro, Hotel du Vin.

I travelled to the beautiful town of St Andrews this week in pursuit of my £4 à la carte breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin.

Located on The Scores by the water, the venue is a popular hotel and bistro serving up a French style cuisine which both intrigued and excited me.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After reserving my bag the afternoon before on the app, I ventured out the following morning to pick up my mystery bag.

Too Good To Go bag outside Hotel du Vin.
Too Good To Go bag outside Hotel du Vin.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After being handed an eco-friendly brown bag and two boxes, I was hopeful this bag would deliver on both quality and quantity.

To my delight I found a mixture of foods from their breakfast country table as well as the hot breakfast plates they make fresh to order.

hotel du Vin
Inside my Too Good To Go Bag.

Inside the first box I found two pain au chocolats and two croissants. The second box contained a mixture of meats and vegetables including bacon, black pudding, sausages, mushrooms and tomatoes.

And if that wasn’t enough, inside the bag I found four mango and vanilla mini yoghurts.

Certainly a hearty breakfast all for one person in my opinion.

General pricing of items

Since the items were from their breakfast selection, I have priced the total as if I was attending the hotel for breakfast, and wanted access to the country table as well as a hot breakfast plate.

Each selection was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

The Country Table selection: £15

  • 2 x pain au chocolat
  • 2 x croissants
  • 4 x mango and vanilla yoghurts
hotel du vin
Pain au chocolat and croissants.

Hot breakfast plate: £18

  • 1 x bell mushroom
  • 1 x sausage
  • 1 x whole tomato
  • 2 x slices of bacon
  • 1 x black pudding
Hot breakfast plate food.

Total cost of bag: £4

Total cost of goods: £33

Total savings: £29

Was it worth it?

After seeing how much I have saved on this premium breakfast selection, I was very happy with what I received in my Too Good To Go bag from Hotel du Vin.

I would recommend to anyone looking to save some money to try and grab a bargain on the app.

Being handed a bag full of mystery items is part of the fun, and trying to cook up new dishes with these ingredients is another exciting challenge.

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

