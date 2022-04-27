Too Good To Go: I paid £4 for a £33 à la carte breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s Too Good To Go bag I received an a la carte breakfast selection from St Andrews hotel and bistro, Hotel du Vin.

I travelled to the beautiful town of St Andrews this week in pursuit of my £4 à la carte breakfast bag from Hotel du Vin.

Located on The Scores by the water, the venue is a popular hotel and bistro serving up a French style cuisine which both intrigued and excited me.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After reserving my bag the afternoon before on the app, I ventured out the following morning to pick up my mystery bag.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After being handed an eco-friendly brown bag and two boxes, I was hopeful this bag would deliver on both quality and quantity.

To my delight I found a mixture of foods from their breakfast country table as well as the hot breakfast plates they make fresh to order.

Inside the first box I found two pain au chocolats and two croissants. The second box contained a mixture of meats and vegetables including bacon, black pudding, sausages, mushrooms and tomatoes.

And if that wasn’t enough, inside the bag I found four mango and vanilla mini yoghurts.

Certainly a hearty breakfast all for one person in my opinion.

General pricing of items

Since the items were from their breakfast selection, I have priced the total as if I was attending the hotel for breakfast, and wanted access to the country table as well as a hot breakfast plate.

Each selection was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

The Country Table selection: £15

2 x pain au chocolat

2 x croissants

4 x mango and vanilla yoghurts

Hot breakfast plate: £18

1 x bell mushroom

1 x sausage

1 x whole tomato

2 x slices of bacon

1 x black pudding

Total cost of bag: £4

Total cost of goods: £33

Total savings: £29

Was it worth it?

After seeing how much I have saved on this premium breakfast selection, I was very happy with what I received in my Too Good To Go bag from Hotel du Vin.

I would recommend to anyone looking to save some money to try and grab a bargain on the app.

Being handed a bag full of mystery items is part of the fun, and trying to cook up new dishes with these ingredients is another exciting challenge.

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

