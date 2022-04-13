Too Good To Go: I got £22 of gourmet meat for just £7 from Woodmill Game in Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s Too Good To Go bag I saved £15 and received some of Scotland’s finest wild meat from Woodmill Game.

To get such a bargain, I travelled beyond the city walls of Dundee to retrieve my latest bag that I’d selected from Woodmill Game in Lindores, Cupar.

With the cost of living increasing, eating the likes of Scottish wild game might be something that seems a little out of budget.

But with a bargain like this, you might change your mind.

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

After reserving my mystery bag in the morning, I set off around 1pm to pick it up.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

After being handed an eco-friendly brown bag I was intrigued to see what I had received, especially with it being my first time visiting Woodmill Game.

With the bag costing £7 and being the most expensive Too Good To Go bag I have purchased yet, I was hopeful I would make an even larger saving.

To my delight, I was not disappointed.

Inside the bag was three packaged items containing two pheasant burgers, eight pheasant and ginger sausages, and eight partridge and plum sausages.

All of the game I received was frozen, meaning I could keep it in the freezer and use it at a later date.

General pricing of items

Although there were less items in the bag than what I have received before, the price of each individual item was the same as, or more than, the entire bag.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 packet of 2 x pheasant burgers: £7

1 packet of 8 x pheasant and ginger sausages: £7

1 packet of 8 x partridge and plum sausages: £8

Total cost of bag: £7

Total cost of goods: £22

Total savings: £15

Was it worth it?

After seeing how much I have saved on this premium game, I was very happy with what I received in my Too good To Go bag from Woodmill Game.

I would recommend to anyone looking to save some money to try and grab a bargain on the app.

Being handed a bag full of mystery items is part of the fun, and trying to cook up new dishes with these ingredients is another exciting challenge.

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

