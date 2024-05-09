Kebab meat on a burger? Brothers put their own spin on Monifieth ‘pub grub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kebab meat on a burger? Brothers put their own spin on Monifieth ‘pub grub’

Kombo in Monifieth serves up delicious 'pub grub' with a twist, such as loaded fries, chicken tenders, burgers and more.

Dundee brothers Daniel and Jamie Garland.
Brother duo Daniel and Jamie Garland have opened Kombo of Monifieth together, serving up food that goes beyond traditional pub grub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Dundee brothers Jamie and Daniel Garland have opened Kombo in Monifieth, serving up a range of dishes on the quirky side.

Jamie, 37, is in charge of the food, and Daniel, 34, front of house.

Together, they make a witty double act.

Kombo is situated inside The Crown Inn on the High Street, as the brothers have taken over the pub’s kitchen.

So you can now grab a pint from The Crown Inn while you chow down on their huge portions of loaded fries or their burgers piled high with tasty fillings.

Jamie tells me: “We wanted to do something better than typical pub grub.

“You always see things like pie or fish and chips. But we wanted to give people something different.”

It’s not the first time the brothers have worked together. They have worked alongside each other in various hospitality gigs for the last 12 years.

Jamie Garland adding some seasoning to his dishes at Kombo in Monifieth.
Jamie Garland has been serving up food at Kombo in Monifieth for the last few weeks now. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now though, they’re running the show. While this is a daunting task, the success of Kombo so far in Monifieth has been exciting too.

“The best part is getting good feedback,” Jamie adds with a grin.

“Hearing that people like the food I make is still a surprise.

“But it’s a great feeling. And people keep on coming back.”

What is the food like at Kombo in Monifieth?

At Kombo, you can sit in the pub – or their suntrap beer garden – and enjoy their grub, or get it to takeaway.

So what is the food like?

The menu consists of a range of burgers, loaded fries and chicken tenders, as well as a decent amount of vegan options.

There is also a cheaper value menu offering up burgers, wraps, filled rolls and light bites for less.

A burger, chilli cheese loaded fries and curried chicken tenders from Kombo in Monifieth.
The creative dishes offered up by the Garland brothers at Kombo, Monifieth, including the kebab meat burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I tried a few of their main menu options on my visit, cooked up by chef Jamie who works solo in the kitchen.

The beef chilli cheese loaded fries (£9) is topped with homemade chilli, cheese sauce, and crumbled tortilla chips over the top.

This portion is absolutely huge, smothered in chilli with plenty of cheese sauce lurking underneath.

The chilli isn’t at all bland as can often be the case when it’s found on a pub menu.

The beef chilli cheese loaded fries from Kombo in Monifieth.
The beef chilli cheese loaded fries from Kombo in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The addition of tortilla chips crumbled over the top added a fun variety in texture.

£9 seems a little pricy for loaded fries but you are most certainly getting bang for your buck with this portion.

There really was a mountain of beef there, but when you dug down there was sufficient cheese on top of the chips too.

Next, I tried the curry chicken tenders (£7.50).

The vibrant colours in this dish helped to make it even more appetising.

The curry sauce – homemade of course – was creamy and full of flavour.

Curried chicken tenders served up by the Garland brothers.
Curry chicken tenders at Kombo in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This was another huge portion. Not only were there plenty of tenders, they were also chunky, with plenty of eating to them.

There was a nice spicy aftertaste to these too, though not much of a kick when you’re eating them.

The quirkiest item on the menu at Kombo is by far the namesake burger.

The Kombo burger (£14) is a huge tower with a number of surprising filings – including beef kebab meat and coleslaw.

This was oozing and perfectly messy, just as a burger should be. That’s what the Garland brothers say and I absolutely agree.

The Kombo burger which includes beef kebab meat.
The namesake Kombo burger with beef kebab meat at the Monifieth spot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So, let’s talk about it – the kebab meat in the burger.

I have never tried kebab meat accompanied by cheese, but it surprisingly goes so well.

However, if you aren’t looking for something greasy, don’t order this. Things will get messy!

I would recommend getting this to share as it is the biggest burger I have ever laid eyes on – with two beef patties and a heaped handful of kebab meat.

The inclusion of coleslaw was a surprising choice to say the least, but the creamy flavour worked well with the sharpness of the cheese.

There was a really nice sweet balsamic blaze on the salad too which made it very moreish.

The brothers’ menu is certainly more interesting than most pub menus, and you will definitely feel satisfied after your visit.

Address: Kombo (inside The Crown Inn), 49-51 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

