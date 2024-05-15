First look: The White Goose restaurant reopens on Dundee’s Dock Street, serving up Italian cuisine

The White Goose, Dundee, has reopened as an Italian restaurant on the city’s Dock Street.

Restaurant owners Lauren and Calum Runciman have a total of five restaurants, including three The Giddy Goose restaurants and Black Mamba, Dundee.

Now, they are delighted to be reopening the eatery which started their empire, The White Goose.

The White Goose first opened in 2017, then closed in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“We’re really excited,” says Lauren, who runs The White Goose with her husband, Calum.

“The White Goose was our first venue that we ever opened.

“So with all the knowledge that we have now from our other venues, we’ve really put so much time and effort into the White Goose 2.0 to try to bring something special to the waterfront.”

The venue offers brunch, lunch, to-go options and a bistro menu in the evenings.

The eatery is a “fresh” and “open” space, says Lauren.

“Out of all of our venues – that I love equally – it is The White Goose that I’d choose to sit in and watch the world go by.

“It has huge windows, there’s so much natural light.

“It has a very fresh, airy, greenhouse feel.

“It’s relaxed, nothing too intimidating, dark or moody.”

Italian cuisine in The White Goose 2.0

The White Goose will serve up Italian-inspired dishes, including well-loved favourites like bruschetta and lasagne, from the skilled hands of head chef Patryk Malinowski.

“It’s a fresh, Italian-influenced menu,” says Lauren.

“It’s very much a classic, but I love a lasagne, and Patryk has knocked it out the park.

“His bruschetta as well. They’re all quite classic dishes but they’re done that one step above.”

The lunch menu has a range of salads, sandwiches and light bites, including Italian-style marinara baked eggs, which are served with homemade focaccia.

The dinner menu includes a range of pastas, fish and meat dishes, and an Italian-inspired “smashed meatball” burger.

36-year old Patryk, who has been a chef since 2009, adds: “I think it will be quite good. It’s something different that nobody else is really doing.”

The items on the evening menu range between £16-18. The lunch menu includes a deal offering a sandwich, snack and a drink for £8 for takeaway.

The drinks on offer include kombucha, and speciality coffees like matcha and turmeric lattes, and a red velvet cappuccino.

“People can expect really nice, fresh food made in house, and a nice atmosphere,” Patryk adds.

‘Definitely the right time’ for The White Goose to return to the Dundee’s ‘bustling’ waterfront

Lauren and Calum have been waiting for the right moment to reopen their first restaurant since it closed back in 2020.

In the meantime, they have opened The Giddy Goose in Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

The duo also opened Black Mamba on Perth Road in November 2023, before returning their attention to reopening their first eatery.

“When we closed the doors during Covid, we kind of kept The White Goose on the back burner, waiting for the right moment to renovate and reopen,” says Lauren.

“Now is definitely the right time to reopen because there’s so much excitement about the waterfront. It’s bustling.”

Since Lauren and Calum announced the reopening of the venue on Monday, they have received many well wishes from both old and new customers.

“It’s a really positive thing,” says Lauren.

“There is so much negativity now with places closing, and people saying it’s too expensive to go out.

“So it’s nice to see the potential change in mentality, and the shift in people’s opinions in wanting to go out and visit the places that they once loved.”