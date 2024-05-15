First look: The White Goose restaurant reopens on Dundee’s Dock Street, serving up Italian cuisine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: The White Goose restaurant reopens on Dundee’s Dock Street, serving up Italian cuisine

The White Goose will offer an Italian-inspired menu, including a "smashed meatball" burger.

Lauren Runciman has reopened the restaurant which began her restaurant portfolio, The White Goose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The White Goose, Dundee, has reopened as an Italian restaurant on the city’s Dock Street.

Restaurant owners Lauren and Calum Runciman have a total of five restaurants, including three The Giddy Goose restaurants and Black Mamba, Dundee.

Now, they are delighted to be reopening the eatery which started their empire, The White Goose.

Newly renovated The White Goose on Dock Street, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The White Goose first opened in 2017, then closed in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“We’re really excited,” says Lauren, who runs The White Goose with her husband, Calum.

“The White Goose was our first venue that we ever opened.

“So with all the knowledge that we have now from our other venues, we’ve really put so much time and effort into the White Goose 2.0 to try to bring something special to the waterfront.”

There are plenty of lunch and brunch options at The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The venue offers brunch, lunch, to-go options and a bistro menu in the evenings.

The eatery is a “fresh” and “open” space, says Lauren.

“Out of all of our venues – that I love equally – it is The White Goose that I’d choose to sit in and watch the world go by.

“It has huge windows, there’s so much natural light.

The White Goose has a fresh, “greenhouse” feel to it, says Lauren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It has a very fresh, airy, greenhouse feel.

“It’s relaxed, nothing too intimidating, dark or moody.”

Italian cuisine in The White Goose 2.0

The White Goose will serve up Italian-inspired dishes, including well-loved favourites like bruschetta and lasagne, from the skilled hands of head chef Patryk Malinowski.

“It’s a fresh, Italian-influenced menu,” says Lauren.

“It’s very much a classic, but I love a lasagne, and Patryk has knocked it out the park.

“His bruschetta as well. They’re all quite classic dishes but they’re done that one step above.”

The lunch menu has a range of salads, sandwiches and light bites, including Italian-style marinara baked eggs, which are served with homemade focaccia.

The dinner menu includes a range of pastas, fish and meat dishes, and an Italian-inspired “smashed meatball” burger.

Head chef Patryk Malinowski puts the finishing touches to a dish at The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

36-year old Patryk, who has been a chef since 2009, adds: “I think it will be quite good. It’s something different that nobody else is really doing.”

The items on the evening menu range between £16-18. The lunch menu includes a deal offering a sandwich, snack and a drink for £8 for takeaway.

The drinks on offer include kombucha, and speciality coffees like matcha and turmeric lattes, and a red velvet cappuccino.

“People can expect really nice, fresh food made in house, and a nice atmosphere,” Patryk adds.

‘Definitely the right time’ for The White Goose to return to the Dundee’s ‘bustling’ waterfront

Lauren and Calum have been waiting for the right moment to reopen their first restaurant since it closed back in 2020.

In the meantime, they have opened The Giddy Goose in Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

The duo also opened Black Mamba on Perth Road in November 2023, before returning their attention to reopening their first eatery.

“When we closed the doors during Covid, we kind of kept The White Goose on the back burner, waiting for the right moment to renovate and reopen,” says Lauren.

“Now is definitely the right time to reopen because there’s so much excitement about the waterfront. It’s bustling.”

The White Goose is back on Dock Street, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Since Lauren and Calum announced the reopening of the venue on Monday, they have received many well wishes from both old and new customers.

“It’s a really positive thing,” says Lauren.

“There is so much negativity now with places closing, and people saying it’s too expensive to go out.

“So it’s nice to see the potential change in mentality, and the shift in people’s opinions in wanting to go out and visit the places that they once loved.”

  • The White Goose is open Sunday-Wednesday from 8am to 5.30pm, and Thursday to Sunday 8am-late.

Conversation