The best food and drink to try on a day in Monifieth

We have put together a handy food and drink guide listing some of the best places to eat on a day out in Monifieth.

Some of the best places for food and drink on a visit to Monifieth, including Raj Mahal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Some of the best places for food and drink on a visit to Monifieth, including Raj Mahal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

There is delicious food and drink aplenty in Monifieth.

With a gorgeous beach and a golf course, Monifieth is a lovely place for a visit and to live.

But are you wondering what to eat when you’re there?

Then read through our food and drink guide below, to discover where you can get a delicious slice of cheesecake, freshly battered haddock or a Tandoori mix grill.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

The most important meal of the day is often the most forgotten, but you simply can’t miss breakfast on a day in Monifieth.

For a hearty breakfast that will satisfy any size of appetite, why not try out J M Bakery? 

The baker serves wedding cakes, bakes and tasty takeaway options.

A tasty bacon sandwich. Image: J M Bakery.

Address: 27 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

Bayne’s the Family Bakers are popular locally, and their shop on Monifieth High Street is no different.

If you’re feeling naughty, you could get one of their fudge doughnuts for your breakfast.

Fudge doughnut from Bayne’s. Image: Bayne’s.

They also have hot filled rolls, which you can get filled with bacon, sliced sausage, pork link sausage, black pudding or a vegetarian omelette.

Address: 29 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Along with its popular Broughty Ferry sister, Bowmans Coffee House in Monifieth is the perfect spot to get your coffee and cake fix.

Their home baking options vary from day to day, but they’ll always have something tasty to perk you up.

The bakes at Bowman's in Monifieth change every day, but there is always something tasty on offer.
The bakes at Bowman's change every day, but there is always something tasty on offer. Image: Bowmans Coffee House.

There’ll be scones, cakes and traybakes you can enjoy alongside a range of hot drinks.

Address: 27a High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

On Marine Drive in Monifieth, The Bay Diner is a cosy café offering a range of food and drink options.

They welcome dogs at their outside seating, and even offer doggy sausages on the menu.

There are tasty soups and sandwiches, with homemade traybakes and cakes on offer if you have room left.

The cheesecake at The Bay Diner, Monifieth.
The cheesecake at The Bay Diner, Monifieth. Image: The Bay Diner.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth – who doesn’t? – they have gorgeous cheesecakes and creamy milkshakes.

Plus, their ice cream machine is on year round – so get yourself a Mr Whippy!

You will have a great view of the trains going past, though it can get a little breezy when you’re sitting outside.

Address: Marine Dr, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4GH

Have you ever heard of a takeaway in a car wash? Me neither!

But German Rotisserie Chicken in Monifieth is a great spot for grabbing a quick lunch.

The chicken and chips available from the Monifieth takeaway. Image: German Rotisserie Chicken.

For greasy goodness in the form of a quarter, half or whole rotisserie chicken, you need to visit the takeaway on the High Street, adjoined to the Prestige Car Wash.

With generous portions and fair prices, it should be on everyone’s list when wondering what to eat in Monifieth.

Address: 40 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AE

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Seaway Chip Shop is a must for anyone craving a chipper on a chilly afternoon.

Not too far from the beach, you can while away the hours enjoying a walk along on the sand with a bag of chips.

You can get your hands on a traditional Haddock Supper and many more at the Reform Street chip shop. Image: Seaway Chip Shop/Facebook.

Just keep an eye out for any seagulls which might be lurking about!

Address: 6 Reform St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4BA

But if it’s a sweet snack you’re after, then you need to check out Yummi Desserts on Monifieth’s High Street.

With milkshakes, waffles, crepes and sundaes and more, you’ll be like a kid in a candy store.

The Daim bar milkshake at Yummi Desserts, Monifieth. Image: Yummi Desserts/Facebook.

And if you’re feeling flush, why not go for one of their VIP shakes for the luxury experience?

They are closed at the moment but plan to reopen on February 24th.

Address: 22 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AE

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Wondering what to eat in Monifieth for dinner? Why not try out Raj Mahal on the High Street?

The takeaway and sit-in restaurant serves Indian and Bangladeshi dishes, and has a huge menu to choose from.

The Tandoori Mix Grill at Raj Mahal Monifieth.
The Tandoori Mix Grill at Raj Mahal Monifieth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson/

They also have a vegan menu as well as set meals from one to four people.

Address: 69-73 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

The Milton Inn is another ideal spot for dinner.

With pub favourites like freshly battered haddock and macaroni cheese, there’ll be something for everyone at this Monifieth restaurant.

The Milton Inn, Monifieth.
The Milton Inn, Monifieth.

They also have a cheesecake and a sundae of the day available, if you’ve got room of course.

Address: Grange Road Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4LU Scotland

Drinks

8pm till late

The Vault Monifieth is a great spot for a drink after your evening meal. And with entertainment on Saturday nights – karaoke and live bands – there’s sure to be a lively atmosphere.

Though they don’t have food on the menu all the time, you might be in luck over the weekend when at certain times they have free snacks at the bar.

The exterior of The Vault, Monifieth. Image: Debbie Clarke/DC Thomson.

These are usually pies, sausage rolls or even the occasional cheese board.

As for drinks, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

They have Tennents, Birra Moretti, Guinness and more on draught, as well as bottled beers and a range of wines.

Address: 2 Reform St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4BA

Another traditional pub spot for a drink in Monifieth is The Crown Inn.

Some of the drinks offering at The Crown Inn, Monifieth. Image: The Crown Inn.

Easy to spot on the high street with its iconic red frontage, you’ll be sure of a warm welcome and a traditional pub selection of spirits.

Address: 49-51 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AA

