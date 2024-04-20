We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash – hidden gem or one to miss?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash – hidden gem or one to miss?

Ethan O'Hare, young British piemaker of the year and sous chef at WeeCOOK in Angus, joins as guest taster.

By Joanna Bremner

For our latest Drive-Thru Review, we tried out the German rotisserie chicken takeaway, hidden inside the Prestige Car Wash in Monifieth.

You might drive right past this place without even noticing it. Blink and you’ll miss it.

It’s a little yellow food truck just metres from the car wash itself.

The German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway was a shelter from the rain.

Joining me for this review was Ethan O’Hare, sous chef at the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry, near Carnoustie.

Ethan recently won the title of young piemaker of the year across all of Britain at just 22 years old.

He was also awarded the rising star award in The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

How was the food at German rotisserie chicken in Monifieth?

The venue mercifully has a plastic screen which kept us warm and dry from the ongoing drizzle.

While there was a bit of a wait for our food, we didn’t mind as the sounds and smells of the chicken being cooked helped to build up our appetites.

We were even offered a bit of chicken doner to try while we waited, which was utterly delicious.

Ethan went for the chicken doner wrap (£7.50).

There is no doubting the value for money for this – as Ethan put it – “humongous” wrap.

This was packed to the gunnels with shredded chicken – leg and breast meat – and veg, including some cabbage slaw.

The chicken doner from German rotisserie chicken.
The chicken doner from German rotisserie chicken.

Ethan opted for both chilli and garlic sauce on this, which paired perfectly.

The chicken was melt in your mouth tender and absolutely oozing with flavour.

It was really moist, with some delicious crunchy parts bits too.

This was enough for Ethan to have over two meals! I think you’d have to be very hungry to manage one of these wraps alone.

But it would make for some excellent night out scran if you’re out and about in Monifieth.

Ethan: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Chicken wings in a Monifieth car wash?

I went for the chicken wings with chips, which came in a deal with sauce and a drink for just £6.50.

This was a great price, and an even better taste.

The batter had that perfect crunch and the chicken inside was tender and flavourful.

A lovely spicy aftertaste helped seal the deal, and these got almost full marks from us both.

I deducted a mark simply out of preference, as I prefer wings without batter and with a saucy coating.

Ethan: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

The chicken wings with chips from German rotisserie chicken.
The chicken wings with chips from German rotisserie chicken.

The chips were stellar. They were crispy on the outside, with that nice fluffy inside.

With some delicious seasoning on the outside, we both agreed these chips out-flavoured Nandos peri peri fries.

Ethan: 4.5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

Our trip to German rotisserie chicken was an absolute success and both Ethan and I would happily make a return trip.

Way better than your typical chicken chain, this takeaway serves up delicious grub for decent prices.

It’s also made fresh in front of you and served with a smile.

You might also be lucky enough to get a sneaky free snack while you wait like we were.

Address: German rotisserie chicken, 40 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AE. 

Check out our Drive-Thru Review series on YouTube.

