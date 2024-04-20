We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash – hidden gem or one to miss?

For our latest Drive-Thru Review, we tried out the German rotisserie chicken takeaway, hidden inside the Prestige Car Wash in Monifieth.

You might drive right past this place without even noticing it. Blink and you’ll miss it.

It’s a little yellow food truck just metres from the car wash itself.

Joining me for this review was Ethan O’Hare, sous chef at the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry, near Carnoustie.

Ethan recently won the title of young piemaker of the year across all of Britain at just 22 years old.

He was also awarded the rising star award in The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

How was the food at German rotisserie chicken in Monifieth?

The venue mercifully has a plastic screen which kept us warm and dry from the ongoing drizzle.

While there was a bit of a wait for our food, we didn’t mind as the sounds and smells of the chicken being cooked helped to build up our appetites.

We were even offered a bit of chicken doner to try while we waited, which was utterly delicious.

Ethan went for the chicken doner wrap (£7.50).

There is no doubting the value for money for this – as Ethan put it – “humongous” wrap.

This was packed to the gunnels with shredded chicken – leg and breast meat – and veg, including some cabbage slaw.

Ethan opted for both chilli and garlic sauce on this, which paired perfectly.

The chicken was melt in your mouth tender and absolutely oozing with flavour.

It was really moist, with some delicious crunchy parts bits too.

This was enough for Ethan to have over two meals! I think you’d have to be very hungry to manage one of these wraps alone.

But it would make for some excellent night out scran if you’re out and about in Monifieth.

Ethan: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Chicken wings in a Monifieth car wash?

I went for the chicken wings with chips, which came in a deal with sauce and a drink for just £6.50.

This was a great price, and an even better taste.

The batter had that perfect crunch and the chicken inside was tender and flavourful.

A lovely spicy aftertaste helped seal the deal, and these got almost full marks from us both.

I deducted a mark simply out of preference, as I prefer wings without batter and with a saucy coating.

Ethan: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

The chips were stellar. They were crispy on the outside, with that nice fluffy inside.

With some delicious seasoning on the outside, we both agreed these chips out-flavoured Nandos peri peri fries.

Ethan: 4.5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

Our trip to German rotisserie chicken was an absolute success and both Ethan and I would happily make a return trip.

Way better than your typical chicken chain, this takeaway serves up delicious grub for decent prices.

It’s also made fresh in front of you and served with a smile.

You might also be lucky enough to get a sneaky free snack while you wait like we were.

Address: German rotisserie chicken, 40 High St, Monifieth, Dundee DD5 4AE.

