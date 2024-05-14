Guardbridge ‘tacoway’ serves adventurous Mexican street food – but is it any good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Guardbridge ‘tacoway’ serves adventurous Mexican street food – but is it any good?

Mexican food fans are in luck, as Box Tacos will now be open 7 days a week. But is the street food up to scratch?

Sharon and Grant Avery have been blown away by support for their Guardbridge Mexican street food spot Box Tacos.
Sharon and Grant Avery have been blown away by support for their Guardbridge Mexican street food spot Box Tacos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

From the creators of Mas Mexican restaurant in Dundee, the Guardbridge street food spot Box Tacos has taken Fife by storm.

The colourful shipping container can be found in the Avalon Business Park, next to Fife brewery CoelBrew.

The menu includes a range of Mexican street food, including tacos and churros.

You can also get your hands on antojitos (“little cravings” in Mexican Spanish), such as loaded nachos, loaded fries and guac and chips.

While Mas in Dundee is a sit-down restaurant, the aim of the takeaway Box Tacos is for a more casual style, without sacrificing the quality of the food.

So does Box Tacos achieve that aim? Read on to see what I made of it.

“We want there to be quite a different feel at the two places,” co-owner Sharon Avery tells me.

“This is eat with your hands kind of food, made for sharing.”

Box Tacos in Guardbridge.
Box Tacos in Guardbridge has unsurprisingly been very popular among Fifers and tourists alike. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Owners, husband and wife Grant and Sharon Avery, have been blown away by the response since they started the street food spot in November.

Sharon says: “We were surprised. We didn’t really expect it to be so popular.

“People have been so friendly and so receptive to a new food premises in Guardbridge.

“We have people walking, running, cycling, people bringing their dog, and people driving from afar, so we’re really happy.”

This popularity has encouraged the duo to open seven days a week, from 11am-3pm.

Sharon and Grant Avery run Box Tacos together.
Sharon and Grant Avery run Box Tacos together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In keeping with gluten-free beer CoelBrew‘s ethos, all the food from Box Tacos is also gluten-free.

“A lot of Mexican food is naturally gluten-free,” says Sharon.

“We use corn tortillas, the nachos are made with corn.

“In the restaurant [Mas], we offer flour tortillas or corn tortillas, but here everything’s made with corn, so that there’s no gluten products at all.”

Some of the mouth-watering Mexican dishes available at Box Tacos in Guardbridge.
Some of the mouth-watering Mexican dishes available at Box Tacos in Guardbridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Quesabirria tacos at Box Tacos take 7 hours to cook – is it worth it?

The quesabirria tacos (£9) are the most popular item on the menu, and they require a lot of work – and beef.

“We need 20 kilos of beef for these for Saturday and Sunday,” Grant tells me, “that is more than we sell in Mas all week.

“One Saturday, we sold all 20 kilos in one day – and still sold out before 3pm.

“We prep and cook all the food in Mas, chill it all down, then bring it here.

“But it was a Saturday, so Mas was busy, and I couldn’t get into prep until they had finished cooking.

“So then I ended up cooking through the night to make sure we could open on the Sunday.”

Chef Katie Looney cooks up the quesabirria tacos from Box Tacos in Guardbridge.
Chef Katie Looney cooks up the quesabirria tacos from Box Tacos in Guardbridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

So how are the quesabirria tacos made?

“We cook beef brisket for about 7-8 hours,” says Grant. “Then we grill it off on big griddle pans so it sears it all.

“We make a paste with tomatoes, three different types of chillis, garlic, onion, cinnamon, oregano…”

Sharon chimes in: “Our own secret blend of spices.”

“Then,” adds Grant, “we blitz that into a paste and pour it over the beef.

“We top it off beef broth, and that cooks for 7 hours until it just falls apart.”

The quesabirria tacos are served with the sauce they’re cooked in, which provides a perfect dip which ensures every mouthful is perfectly moist.

They were amazing when I tried them. The meat was juicy, oozing with that delicious sauce and perfectly tender.

That combination of spices really came through, providing a depth of flavour you miss out on in certain Mexican fast food chains.

What is the rest of the food at Box Tacos like?

I also tried the loaded nachos (£7) which were (£9) with chicken on top.

The combination of different sauces here was amazing. I especially loved the lime and coriander crema drizzled over the top.

Though these were very tasty, I would have preferred cheese rather than a cheese sauce so I could get that gooey nachos cheese pull.

Loaded nachos from Box Tacos had a delicious fiery kick. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The loaded fries (£7) from the Fife Mexican street food spot were another highlight.

There was both sweetness and spiciness going on (a favourite combination of mine). The chipotle aioli had that perfect smoky flavour to it.

The cheese pull on these was amazing and the red onions added a nice bite.

Grant also creates weekly specials at the Fife taco box.

I was lucky enough to get a try of the blackened prawn taco bowl (£8) special available on my visit.

This was a substantial portion thanks to the huge prawns. They were meaty and perfectly cooked, and there was a decent amount of them too.

The blackened prawn taco bowl special.
The blackened prawn taco bowl special at Box Tacos, Guardbridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The seasoning on the prawns added a nice hit of heat to the dish, which was tamed by the heaped portion of creamy guacamole.

There was a delicious flavour of lime throughout which made the bowl feel like a summery treat.

Other items on the menu include churros (£5), black coconut ice cream (£3.50) a baja mushroom taco (£7.50) and more.

Currently, they do not have a license to serve alcoholic drinks, but are hoping to be able to sell the gluten-free CoelBrew beer as well as frozen margaritas soon.

In the meantime, they’re planning to offer non-alcoholic slushies, flavoured with passion fruit, lime and cucumber.

More from Food & Drink

Fisher and Donaldson winning at the ceremony in Glasgow.
Fisher and Donaldson named bakery cafe of the year at national awards
Diners are spoilt for choice at Babujee in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Vegan tikka masala and more at Indian restaurant Babujee on Dundee's Perth Road
There is plenty of tasty food to try in Montrose, including these quirky ice cream flavours from Scoops of Moo, including Mars bar cookie dough, bubble gum and sour raspberry and Nutella Caramac. Image: Scoops of Moo.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Montrose
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner went on a hunt to find the cheapest Mr Whippy in Fife.
Where did I find the cheapest Mr Whippy ice cream in Fife?
Braw Tea chef Julia Burns-Cowie.
Braw Tea chef Julia on leaving 'nasty, bossy chefs' behind her while running Broughty…
Dundee brothers Daniel and Jamie Garland.
Kebab meat on a burger? Brothers put their own spin on Monifieth ‘pub grub’
Keith Adamson of the West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed outside Newport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife strawberry fans forced to wait a little longer as cold spring delays harvest
The Woodside Hotel, Doune.
A meal of highs - and lows - at The Woodside Hotel in Doune
In three weeks, Gillian Veal of The Parlour cafe will be opening a new eatery at the premises formerly known as The Newport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee cafe owner to reopen Newport restaurant as 'casual dining' venue
3
Graeme Mackeddie is the head of production at Bruadar's Aberargie Distillery, where they use honey from their own hives in their whisky liqueur.
Why bees make all the difference at Abernethy's Aberargie distillery

Conversation