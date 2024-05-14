Man v Food’s Alan Richman hails ‘perfect’ Perth café in glowing TV review of Fair City

American TV personality Adam Richman has hailed a Perth cafe as “perfect” after making a visit to the Fair City.

The Man v Food star stopped off in the city as part of his Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples local cuisine.

As part of his Perth visit, Adam visited Brown and Blacks in Scone, North Port Restaurant and Murrays Bakers.

He also ventured to Willowgate Cafe to sample the seasonal signature sausage casserole dish – which he praised highly.

‘Perfect’ Willowgate Cafe stars on Adam Richman Eats Britain

Sitting down to enjoy his meal, Adam said: “This is just perfect. It’s kind of cold and rustic outside.

“Crackling fire. How can I ever forget sitting in a room like this with a fire like this?

“Eating something like this. That’s what makes going to Scotland special for me.”

The foodie visited Murrays Bakers as part of the episode to taste the firm’s renowned shortbread.

He also made a stop off at Brown & Blacks in Scone to try a potato scone, as well as North Port Restaurant where he sampled the traditional Scottish dish of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Talking about the “tatty” scone, he described it as “truly one of the best” potato dishes he had ever tried.

He also compared his haggis dish from North Port to a “savoury Scottish version of Neapolitan ice cream”.

Perth has ‘good people making good food’

Reflecting on his time in Perth, Adam said that when most people think of Scotland it is Glasgow or Edinburgh that springs to mind.

He added: “I had no preconceived notions about Perth. Good people making good food.

“The truth is I never thought I’d come to Perth and now I can’t understand why.

“I’m glad that I got a chance to have my meals, memories and mouthfuls right here in Perth.”

The episode can be streamed on Discovery +.

Do you agree with Alan’s assessments? Which other Perth cafes and restaurants should he have visited? Let us know in the comments section below.