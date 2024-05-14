Man v Food’s Alan Richman hails ‘perfect’ Perth café in glowing TV review of Fair City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man v Food’s Alan Richman hails ‘perfect’ Perth café in glowing TV review of Fair City

"I never thought I'd come to Perth and now I can't understand why."

By Chloe Burrell
Adam Richman at Willowgate Cafe in Perth.
Adam Richman at Willowgate Cafe in Perth. Image: Willowgate Cafe/Facebook

American TV personality Adam Richman has hailed a Perth cafe as “perfect” after making a visit to the Fair City.

The Man v Food star stopped off in the city as part of his Food Network UK show Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples local cuisine.

As part of his Perth visit, Adam visited Brown and Blacks in Scone, North Port Restaurant and Murrays Bakers.

He also ventured to Willowgate Cafe to sample the seasonal signature sausage casserole dish – which he praised highly.

‘Perfect’ Willowgate Cafe stars on Adam Richman Eats Britain

Sitting down to enjoy his meal, Adam said: “This is just perfect. It’s kind of cold and rustic outside.

“Crackling fire. How can I ever forget sitting in a room like this with a fire like this?

“Eating something like this. That’s what makes going to Scotland special for me.”

The foodie visited Murrays Bakers as part of the episode to taste the firm’s renowned shortbread.

Left to right: Adam Richman, Jim Williamson and Kevin Morrison in Murrays Bakers, Perth.
Left to right: Adam Richman, Jim Williamson and Kevin Morrison at Murrays Bakers. Image: Murrays Bakers

He also made a stop off at Brown & Blacks in Scone to try a potato scone, as well as North Port Restaurant where he sampled the traditional Scottish dish of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Talking about the “tatty” scone, he described it as “truly one of the best” potato dishes he had ever tried.

He also compared his haggis dish from North Port to a “savoury Scottish version of Neapolitan ice cream”.

Perth has ‘good people making good food’

Reflecting on his time in Perth, Adam said that when most people think of Scotland it is Glasgow or Edinburgh that springs to mind.

He added: “I had no preconceived notions about Perth. Good people making good food.

“The truth is I never thought I’d come to Perth and now I can’t understand why.

“I’m glad that I got a chance to have my meals, memories and mouthfuls right here in Perth.”

The episode can be streamed on Discovery +.

Do you agree with Alan’s assessments? Which other Perth cafes and restaurants should he have visited? Let us know in the comments section below.

