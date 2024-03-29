Perth bakery to feature on Man vs Food star Adam Richman’s new show

A Perth bakery is set to feature on a new show hosted by Man vs Food star Adam Richman.

The foodie visited Murrays Bakers as part of his Food Network UK programme Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples the best food the country has to offer.

He stopped off in the Fair City to taste the firm’s shortbread – and of course their award-winning Scotch pies.

Owner Jim Williamson told The Courier the show will help put both the South Street favourite and the city of Perth on the map.

He said: “We were contacted by the media group a few months before as they were going to be touring the UK from one end to the other stopping off at various places to taste the produce of well-known and recommended establishments.

“Unbeknown to us at that time our name had been mentioned on different occasions and after the initial phone call we obviously said yes as it would not only be to Murrays Bakers advantage but also for our beautiful location of Perth.

“Murrays Bakers are well-known for their Scotch pies but over the last while our accolade of awards have now featured our sweet options from apple tarts to caramel slabs and also our well-received Scottish shortbread.

Murrays Bakers to star on Adam Richman Eats Britain

“Adam Richman asked if he could come along for a taster session and also to see them being made – how could we refuse?”

Jim added: “One of the best parts was the time that Adam gave to speak to all our staff individually and his obvious love for food!”

The Murrays Bakers episode will air on May 13 and can be viewed on Food Network UK or Discovery+.

It comes after Adam stopped off in Aberdeen for the show, where he was blown away by steak, seafood and butteries.