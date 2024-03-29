Perth bakery to feature on Man vs Food star Adam Richman’s new show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth bakery to feature on Man vs Food star Adam Richman’s new show

The award-winning Murrays Bakers will feature on an upcoming episode with the Man vs Food star.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Adam Richman, Jim Williamson and Kevin Morrison in Murrays Bakers, Perth.
Left to right: Man vs Food star Adam Richman, Murrays Bakers owner Jim Williamson and Kevin Morrison at Murrays Bakers in Perth. Image: Murrays Bakers

A Perth bakery is set to feature on a new show hosted by Man vs Food star Adam Richman.

The foodie visited Murrays Bakers as part of his Food Network UK programme Adam Richman Eats Britain, where he samples the best food the country has to offer.

He stopped off in the Fair City to taste the firm’s shortbread – and of course their award-winning Scotch pies.

Owner Jim Williamson told The Courier the show will help put both the South Street favourite and the city of Perth on the map.

The Murrays Bakers episode of Adam Richman Eats Britain will air on May 13.
The Murrays Bakers episode of Adam Richman Eats Britain will air on May 13. Image: Murrays Bakers

He said: “We were contacted by the media group a few months before as they were going to be touring the UK from one end to the other stopping off at various places to taste the produce of well-known and recommended establishments.

“Unbeknown to us at that time our name had been mentioned on different occasions and after the initial phone call we obviously said yes as it would not only be to Murrays Bakers advantage but also for our beautiful location of Perth.

“Murrays Bakers are well-known for their Scotch pies but over the last while our accolade of awards have now featured our sweet options from apple tarts to caramel slabs and also our well-received Scottish shortbread.

Murrays Bakers to star on Adam Richman Eats Britain

“Adam Richman asked if he could come along for a taster session and also to see them being made – how could we refuse?”

Jim added: “One of the best parts was the time that Adam gave to speak to all our staff individually and his obvious love for food!”

The Murrays Bakers episode will air on May 13 and can be viewed on Food Network UK or Discovery+.

It comes after Adam stopped off in Aberdeen for the show, where he was blown away by steak, seafood and butteries.

