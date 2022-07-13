SEAN O’NEIL: Why is hatred of the Irish met with a shrug of the shoulders and whataboutery?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: Why is hatred of the Irish met with a shrug of the shoulders and whataboutery?

By Sean O'Neil
July 13 2022, 5.22pm Updated: July 13 2022, 5.45pm
Children watch a bonfire burn as part of the Twelfth of July 'celebrations'.
Children watch a bonfire burn as part of the Twelfth of July 'celebrations'.

It would be good to, one day, live in a time that didn’t include people planning a whole day of celebration around hating you and your culture.

One where they didn’t gather to burn your country’s flag and effigies representing people that represent you.

But I guess the days surrounding July 12 are just supposed to be strange for the Irish.

This is a time when you’re forced to watch discussions unfold about why it’s okay for a section of society to very publicly despise you.

When extreme Loyalists in Northern Ireland build great big bonfires adorned with your national flag, posters of Irish-identifying politicians, prominent Irish figures and the vulgar KAT banners.

(For those who don’t know, KAT means Kill All Taigs – Taig being a slur for an Irish Catholic.)

These extremists even get a public holiday just to make sure they’re freed up to hate you to full capacity that day.

Because you can’t have work calls getting in the way of banging a bigoted drum about a battle that happened in 1690.

Can’t supporters “celebrate” without stoking the flames of sectarianism?

We’re in 2022 now and I genuinely cannot think of another minority group in the UK who are told to just sit back and accept this level of animosity directed towards them on a set date year after year.

It’s blatant sectarianism.

If a section of society decided to spend weeks building bonfires for the sole purpose of burning Jewish or Muslim flags and effigies there would quite rightly be outrage.

But when it’s targeted at the Irish it’s met with a shrug of the shoulders and convenient whataboutery.

Every year there is the same half-hearted condemnation from Orange Order and Unionist political leaders.

And every year the KAT banners and burning of Tricolours and Catholic and Irish imagery returns.

Sometimes, through the sheer giddiness of hatred, they even set fire to Ivory Coast flags.

In Scotland we see a Loyalist-lite version of July 12. But even those marches and parades are peppered with sectarian expression.

It’s time to admit that July 12 is Northern Ireland and Scotland’s Confederate flag.

Members of a Protestant loyalist order take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Armagh, after the burning of bonfires. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Yes, there is history and heritage associated with it.

But a lot of that history and heritage is tied to oppression.

And a large vocal minority of supporters seem unable to “celebrate” said heritage without stoking the flames of sectarianism.

Unionists need to respect the Northern Ireland of today

The day is inherently divisive – made intentionally provocative by bonfires and songs fuelled with symbols and words of intolerance.

But, and I do get this, it’s also important for people to celebrate their place in this world.

To feel connected to what came before and the community that surrounds them.

Unionism is a defining aspect of Northern Irish history. Supporters of it have the right to a parade day as much as anyone else.

But that day should not come at the expense of their neighbours’ right to equality and freedom from discrimination.

 

Unionists need to find a way to honour their history that also respects the Northern Ireland of today.

And it’s hard to see what that the future is for Unionist celebration, if they’re always looking 300 years into the past.

