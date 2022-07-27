SEAN O’NEIL: David Trimble’s death is a reminder of all that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss lack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: David Trimble’s death is a reminder of all that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss lack

By Sean O'Neil
July 27 2022, 3.39pm
David Trimble's legacy highlights the inadequacies in the records of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
A sad juxtaposition occurred this week. And it drove home a thought that has been fermenting and festering for years.

We deserve a better class of political leader.

It’s not a very original thought, I’ll give you that. It’s probably a thought that’s shared by many.

And it’s been brought to the fore by the leadership of Boris Johnson, for me. But it probably carries all the way back to Trump or Brexit.

It came back to me with stark clarity this week though when I saw David Trimble sharing the headlines with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

David Trimble, who died on Monday, was a Nobel Peace Prize winner and one of the main architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

Allow me to state the obvious and point out that Sunak, a law-breaking millionaire, and Truss, a hard-line Brexiteer who voted Remain, are not in the same class of leadership as Trimble.

They’re not even in the same school.

Neither of the Conservative Party leadership candidates inspire a belief in their fortitude to do what is right for us all (not when they could be doing what is popular with their base).

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss paid tribute to David Trimble ahead of their leaders debate on Monday. CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock.

But David Trimble, who would finish his career as a member of Truss and Sunak’s Conservative party, is of a man who did exactly that.

Politics is not a popularity contest

David Trimble was a hard-line Unionist who became leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in 1995.

Three years later he helped broker the Good Friday Agreement, holding talks with Republican figures such as Gerry Adams.

It was a move once deemed unthinkable by many. And it was not an easy path to take.

It was unpopular among large sections of his voter base.

But he pursued it because it was the right thing to do.

John Hume, left, and David Trimble were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in the Northern Ireland Peace process. Brian Thompson/PA.

It was a path that took great courage and sacrifice, the cornerstones of great leadership.

And it took honest negotiations and a great deal of trust.

Trust that the person on the other side of the table would do tomorrow what they signed up to today – and also that they would continue to do so for the next 10, 20, a hundred years.

Truss and Sunak should look to David Trimble for inspiration

Northern Ireland has sadly lost three great leaders in the last few years, all of whom helped to shape the Good Friday Agreement.

David Trimble, John Hume and Martin McGuinness were courageous men who rose above the weight of history and division to help bring peace to the North.

Despite everything the past had taught them, they put their trust into building a new, better, future.

The death of David Trimble was announced on Monday evening shortly before Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss took to the stage for their leaders’ debate.

Each paid a brief condolence to the memory of the man. But perhaps a far better tribute would be to try to emulate his legacy.

To forgo what appears easy and popular with their voter base. And to instead put forward plans and policies that might offer all of us a brighter future and help to rebuild trust in the UK and its leadership.

