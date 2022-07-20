SEAN O’NEIL: The planet is burning but hear me out about aliens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: The planet is burning but hear me out about aliens

By Sean O'Neil
July 20 2022, 5.45pm Updated: July 20 2022, 6.05pm
Aliens: the biggest threat facing our planet?
Aliens: the biggest threat facing our planet?

Aliens exist.

For years we’ve debated the possibility of extra-terrestrial life – of little green men coming down on their flying saucers and landing on the White House lawn.

We’ve questioned whether Martians would one day attack us. Or if predators from a far-flung planet would put the very survival of the human race at risk.

We pondered – and for years our top scientists studied the stars searching for an answer.

Astrophysicists, astronomers, astronauts, weirdos in tin-foil hats, they all looked up and got to work.

NASA’s best brains dedicated their lives to finding the truth.

And to proving, beyond any doubt, that truth.

That aliens exist.

Aliens – we can’t say we weren’t warned

While the scientists studied and experimented and just got down to the cold hard facts of the matter – we non-scientists let our imaginations begin to fill the gaps.

The best writers and directors of our times began to wonder what an alien invasion would look like – and what it would mean for humanity.

For the fate of mankind. For Earth.

Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Roland Emmerich – they all had an apocalyptic vision of visitors from outer space.

Steven Spielberg’s ET gave us hope that alien life would come in peace. Shutterstock.

Somewhere in our collective minds we understood two things – 1. Aliens exist and 2. Aliens are bad.

We believed that one day aliens could end our entire way of existence.

And we saw the threat coming over the horizon – even if we were still unable to grasp it in its entirety.

We saw it coming.

When real-life looks too much like the movies

With only a vague idea of what alien life may look like, filmmakers turned to special effects and storytelling tropes to convey this spectre of annihilation looming somewhere in our future.

But as we grew used to Hollywood’s interpretation of the little green menace from outer space, as we nodded our heads once again at spaceships landing on the White House lawn or of their flying saucer shaped shadows creeping slowly over Westminster or the Pyramids – something else happened.

These movies about our impending doom started to incorporate real-life footage.

Instead of Emmerich having to imagine what an alien invasion would look like, he could use evidence of the real thing.

Footage of actual ETs and Predators started appearing online, bursting out of the bush in Australia or rampaging along the south coast of France.

The footage was quickly written into scripts and dramas to showcase an existential threat.

Except this threat is real. It’s here and well-documented.

But what if aliens aren’t the real threat?

You no longer need to traipse to the cinema, fork over £20 and sit in suspended disbelief to know aliens exist.

You can just turn on Sky News or the BBC.

And that real-life-footage should terrify you.

Because those scientists aren’t just saying ‘aliens exist’. They are screaming ‘aliens exist and they are here and they are going to kill you’ unless you do something to prevent it.

They are screaming for our lives.

But despite all the warnings, all the evidence and all the deaths – those with the power to defeat the aliens are doing nothing.

And while they make empty promises, that Predator is eating your parents and your future.

Terrifying eh?

Except this piece isn’t about aliens. It’s about climate change.

