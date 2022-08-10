SEAN O’NEIL: Forget #NoWrongPath in exam results week – there’s really no path at all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEAN O’NEIL: Forget #NoWrongPath in exam results week – there’s really no path at all

By Sean O'Neil
August 10 2022, 4.17pm Updated: August 10 2022, 4.40pm
Pupils getting their exam results get told a lot about paths. Photo: Shutterstock.

I was walking my dog around Meikleour Woods a few weeks ago when we decided to do a bit of off-roading.

We took the well-beaten path up through the trees when we saw a smaller track leading off into the bushes.

They were dense bushes.

But it was an adventure. And that’s what I kept telling my girlfriend as I pretended we weren’t lost for the 15 minutes she gently sighed behind me, picking her way through the shrubbery.

Eventually we rejoined the original path and made it back to the car.

Schoolkids getting their exam results get told a lot about paths.

It’s why #NoWrongPath trends on social media every year.

On the face of it, the idea appears to be telling expectant teenagers not to get too upset if they don’t get the results they had hoped for.

That exam results aren’t everything.

And that’s a good message.

However, from my interactions with #NoWrongPath there seems to be a lot of folk posting about how they went to school, got straight into uni and now have a decent job.

A very linear path.

Where’s the fun in sticking to the path?

It’s almost become a time of year when people just #HumbleBrag about their success.

(Don’t worry, I fall into this trap later in the piece).

I’ll play along with my own #NoWrongPath #HumbleBrag

What I’m saying is that no 17-year-old who just failed to get into their dream university place cares that you took a year out to become a ski instructor but now earn whatever-a-year in your chosen profession, anyway.

But maybe that’s because we’ve spent the last 17 years telling that kid they need to go to that university and study for that degree in order to have their dream life.

A few “aw shucks, well exams aren’t everything” on the day they get their big disappointment probably isn’t going to undo that.

But for the sake of playing along I’ll do my own #NoWrongPath #HumbleBrag now.

Sean O’Neil, second from left, as a student.

I finished school at 16 with okay grades and went to the local tech college and then on to uni.

I then dropped out of uni (at the start of a recession, funnily enough).

That was followed by unemployment, escaping to America, escaping from America, back to uni and eventually landing my first full-time job in journalism at the age of 24.

Focus on the adventure

Or what about my dad’s #NoWrongPath #HumbleBrag instead?

He left school with fantastic grades and went on to study medicine.

That’s when he discovered he didn’t really like sick people and dropped out.

For years he worked as a taxi driver then in a factory before eventually going back to uni in his 50s and qualifying as a fire safety engineer.

My granda’s #HumbleBrag?

He left Ireland in a boat as a teenager with no qualifications.

That transported him to borderline extreme poverty in Glasgow, where he worked in construction before finally setting up his own company decades later.

He’s now 83 and happily retired back in Ireland playing golf as many times a week as he can.

Sean is now an investigations reporter for DC Thomson.
Sean is now an investigations reporter for DC Thomson.

It’s not that there’s no wrong path – there’s just no path at all.

Not for most people.

Certainly not ones a 17-year-old kid should be expecting to follow.

They should be focused on the adventure, the off-roading.

And years from now when me and my girlfriend talk about that walk in Meikleour Woods – the only bit we’ll remember is that we got a little bit lost.

