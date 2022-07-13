Paul Lawrie joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as new honorary members of the R&A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion and Scotland’s most active benefactor in golf, has accepted an honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Lawrie, now 53, joins fellow former champions Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in receiving honorary memberships as part of the 150th Open celebrations. They join such luminaries as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player and the Princess Royal.

The game’s legends such as Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer and Severiano Ballesteros have all been honorary members of the R&A.

Delighted and absolutely buzzing to be asked to become an honoury member @RandA very proud moment for me and the family. Thank you to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/nD57o0IADe — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) July 13, 2022

The honorary memberships were revealed by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers prior to the 150th championship.

“I’m delighted to announce that three of our most renowned champions have accepted invitations to become honorary members of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews,” he said.

“Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have achieved great success and have been hugely influential figures in golf over many years.

“We could not be more thrilled to recognise them in this special year and to welcome them to the club.”

Professional golfers cannot be ordinary members of the R&A, which remains a strictly amateur club. But the club has given honorary memberships to deserving professionals through the years.

Lawrie hits the first ball of the 150th Open at 6.35 am on Thursday morning. He said he was “delighted and buzzing” at the honour.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family,” he said on Twitter.

As well as his 1999 Open title Paul won seven other European Tour titles. In addition, he has made a significant impact on Scottish golf at all levels.

His foundation was established after his Open title. In the 23 years since it has introduced thousands of young people in the North East of Scotland to the game.

Latterly Lawrie has promoted European Tour and Challenge Tour events in his homeland. During Covid he established his own tour, Tartan Pro Golf, to help developmental players in Scotland get competitive opportunities.

He also acts as a mentor and consultant to Scottish Golf, the amateur governing body.