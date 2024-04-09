Busy Angus road reopens after two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Busy Angus road reopens after two-car crash

The A933 between Friockheim and Brechin was closed for more than an hour.

By Ellidh Aitken
The crash happened on the A933 near the A934 road to Montrose. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A933 near the A934 road to Montrose. Image: Google Street View

The A933 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash between Friockheim and Brechin.

Police urged drivers to use an alternative route after the incident near the A934 road to Montrose.

The crash happened at around 1.35pm, with police confirming that the road had reopened just after 3pm.

Police Scotland Tayside posted on X: “The A933 is closed following a two-vehicle crash near the A934 which happened around 1.35pm.”

Firefighters use ‘cutting gear’ after two-car crash in Angus

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that “cutting gear” was used at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.33pm.

“We had two appliances there, one from Arbroath and the other from Brechin.

“Cutting gear was used.

“Crews left the scene at 2.36pm.”

It is understood that there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Royal Nightclub, Forfar
Forfar nightclub to join daytime disco craze with rave for over 25s
The EV hub will be built beside the A92 at Ethiebeaton Park. Image: Google
Green light for EV charging hub beside Dobbies at Monifieth
Parks Nissan garage Arbroath and car of Montrose woman in dispute
Montrose woman told to remove car from Arbroath garage after four-month dispute
4
Police at Dalziel Place, Inveraldie.
Man, 22, charged after armed police called to late-night disturbance in Angus village
To go with story by Graham Brown. Repairs have been completed on a section of Montrose seafront damaged during Storm Babet. Picture shows; Montrose seafront. Montrose. Graham Brown/DCT Media Date; 12/12/2023
Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman stole pensioner's commemorative coin collection
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin…
2
Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
Arbroath Wetherspoon's outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs

Conversation