Busy Angus road reopens after two-car crash

The A933 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash between Friockheim and Brechin.

Police urged drivers to use an alternative route after the incident near the A934 road to Montrose.

The crash happened at around 1.35pm, with police confirming that the road had reopened just after 3pm.

Police Scotland Tayside posted on X: “The A933 is closed following a two-vehicle crash near the A934 which happened around 1.35pm.”

Firefighters use ‘cutting gear’ after two-car crash in Angus

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that “cutting gear” was used at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.33pm.

“We had two appliances there, one from Arbroath and the other from Brechin.

“Cutting gear was used.

“Crews left the scene at 2.36pm.”

It is understood that there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.