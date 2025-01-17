Angus climate impact deniers warned budget hit is coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus climate impact deniers warned budget hit is coming

A budget consultation revealed a 'disconnect' between Angus residents' concerns over climate change and what needs to be done to mitigate against devastating events like Storm Babet's destruction of Brechin.

By Graham Brown
Angus could be facing a £20m bill to combat coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A hard-hitting warning has been delivered to Angus residents they cannot ignore the cost of combatting climate change.

And the area’s council leader has said the spend will go “only one way” as the authority plans how to tackle a £9.5 million budget shortfall.

SNP group chief Bill Duff said money would have to be found for dealing with the impacts of climate change.

Rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet, and the North Sea threat to Montrose beach, are big ticket demands on the public purse.

Budget consultation ‘disconnent’ on climate change

Mr Duff’s blunt message was in response to a budget consultation “disconnect” on the issue.

It asked residents for their views on protecting the area and the importance they placed on climate change actions.

Almost 350 of 439 responses ranked protecting the Angus environment as ‘important’ or ‘very important’.

But the figure plummeted around acting against climate change through a 2030 net-zero action plan.

Just over 200 ranked it as a priority.

Alongside 124 who were neutral on the issue, 52 said it was of ‘low importance’.

And 42 respondents dismissed it as ‘not important at all’.

The consultation said: “There was a tension between support for the preservation of the rural countryside and wildlife, and more action against flooding and erosion, with some resistance to net zero and low carbon initiatives indicated.

“This may suggest some members of the public do not yet connect the need to reduce damage caused by climate change, with actions taken in support of climate change mitigation.”

Leader warns on climate change cost

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “I was quite shocked by the disconnect between people’s express views around the importance of climate change and the actual impact, the reality on the ground, for example, what’s happened in Brechin and other parts of this council area.”

Council leader Mr Duff said: “We all know the impact of climate change in Angus.

Storm Babet rescue in Brechin.
Storm Babet struck Brechin in October 2023. Image: Paul Reid

“There are some pretty obvious examples where the council are going to have to spend significant sums of money to deal with the impacts.

“While the public may feel it’s something they can ignore, it’s up to us to flag that a certain amount of our capital spending is dealing with the impacts, or mitigating the impacts.

“That spend is only going to go one way, and it’s up.”

Angus budget plans under consideration

The council’s policy and budget strategy group (PBSG) met on Thursday to formulate its spending plans.

Finance director Ian Lorimer has warned the budget gap will be around £9.5m this year.

The likely outcome is a combination of a council tax rise, charging increases and service cuts.

It would require a 15% hike to plug the gap using council tax alone.

The council is yet to decide the future of 60 Brechin homes still empty 15 months on from Storm Babet.

Cost estimates for building elsewhere, or reinstating the damaged houses, range from £8m to £18m.

But no decision has yet been taken on the way forward.

And a possible £20m price tag has been put on protecting Montrose from the North Sea.

At present there is no firm timeframe or funding promises for a scheme to halt the alarming erosion of the coastline and the threat of flood corridors opening up.

