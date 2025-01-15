Angus residents warned 15% council tax hike would be needed to fill £9.5m budget hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus residents warned 15% council tax hike would be needed to fill £9.5m budget hole

Crunch discussions will be held this week to consider service cuts and charging increases to balance the Angus Council books in 2025/26.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council will set its budget in late February. Image: PA
Angus residents have been warned it would take a 15% rise in council tax to plug the budget gap the council is facing this year.

The authority is forecasting a £9.5 million shortfall for 2025/26.

On Thursday, the council’s policy and budget strategy group (PBSG) will meet to consider its budget plans.

And finance chiefs have revealed it would mean £197 extra on every Band D bill – currently £1316.68 – if council tax alone was used to fill the black hole.

A double digit hike would generate £6.3m in extra council tax. Even a 5% rise would only bring in a third of the required £9.5m.

Angus council tax was frozen again in 2024 as the administration made a £6m dip into reserves.

Combination of budget measures

There are four ways the council can address the funding shortfall:

  • Reduce expenditure
  • Increase council tax
  • Increase fees and charges for council services
  • Use council reserves

The outcome of the PBSG discussions are likely to be part of a second round of consultation with Angus residents before the budget is set at the end of February.

But finance director Ian Lorimer has repeated his warnings of the tough choices facing the council and residents.

In the 12 years since 2013/14, the council has made budget savings of £97m (29.3%).

He said: “Given what’s already been done to save money in previous years, there are now very few options to reduce expenditure further which don’t involve directs cuts to existing services.”

He also said increasing charges for services such as school meals, burial charges and garden waste would bring in relatively small sums.

Angus Council budget setting
A rise in Angus green bin charges for garden waste charges could be under consideration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Lorimer added: “If all of the projected funding shortfall had to be met from increases in fees and charges, this alone this would require an across the board increase of 142%.

“This is not a realistic option.”

Options for increasing charges have been capped for this year at 20% – equivalent to just £1.3m in additional income.

Suggested rises in council house rents ranging from 5.2% to 8.2% have been put to tenants.

What happens between now and budget-setting?

Mid-January to mid-February: Officers provide support to any non-administration councillors considering making budget proposals

Late January: PBSG agree and finalise budget proposals and council tax

Mid-February: Council rents setting meeting

Late February: Special meeting of Angus Council to agree capital and revenue budgets and set council tax.

