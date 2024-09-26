Angus finance chief says council must deliver ‘you said, we did’ budget for residents

Angus Council’s finance director has warned the authority must deliver a “you said, we did” budget if it’s to keep public confidence in the organisation.

The council is in the early stages of a consultation around shaping spending plans for 2025/26.

But with a projected funding gap of almost £40m in the next three years, Angus residents have been repeatedly warned tough decisions lie ahead.

Those include possible service cuts.

And new council leader Bill Duff has warned a double-digit council tax hike is almost certain.

Engage Angus consultation on Angus budget priorities

Now finance chief Ian Lorimer has said it’s key the spending plans reflect the priorities citizens want to see.

He welcomed an encouraging early response to the budget consultation.

In particular he highlighted the number of young people who have taken part in the survey.

It is available online through the council’s Engage Angus portal and elsewhere.

Mr Lorimer said it was the first stage in the process for next spring’s budget.

“The online tool Engage Angus has been used extensively for quite a number of things,” he said.

Those have ranged from controversial proposals to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks to a Kirriemuir street name change.

But there has been criticism from the public that some consultations have ignored public feedback.

Earlier this year recycling changes were introduced despite eight out of ten people who responded to a consultation being against plans to take glass out of household bins.

‘We need to use all the tools we’ve got’

Mr Lorimer said: “We’re trying all means we can (to engage people).

“I know we have been successful in engaging more young people from the results of the feedback so far.

“It is just something we need to keep at and use all the tools we’ve got.

“The other key thing in all of this is that people who make responses to the consultation need to see that things happened as a consequence.

“There is an important part in all of that around you said, we did.

“It is definitely a work in progress around the 2025/26 budget process but we’re pretty please with the level of engagement thus far.”

The online survey at Engage Angus can be completed HERE.

It seeks views on a range of issues and asks respondents to rank their priority.

Those range from economic growth and net zero to housing, community resilience and supporting young people.

The consultation closes on October 14.