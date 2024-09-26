Angus finance chief says council must deliver ‘you said, we did’ budget for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus finance chief says council must deliver ‘you said, we did’ budget for residents

A public consultation is underway around tough budget choices which will have to be made for 2025/26.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer will have lots to mull over ahead of the 2025/26 budget. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer will have lots to mull over ahead of the 2025/26 budget. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council’s finance director has warned the authority must deliver a “you said, we did” budget if it’s to keep public confidence in the organisation.

The council is in the early stages of a consultation around shaping spending plans for 2025/26.

But with a projected funding gap of almost £40m in the next three years, Angus residents have been repeatedly warned tough decisions lie ahead.

Those include possible service cuts.

And new council leader Bill Duff has warned a double-digit council tax hike is almost certain.

Engage Angus consultation on Angus budget priorities

Now finance chief Ian Lorimer has said it’s key the spending plans reflect the priorities citizens want to see.

He welcomed an encouraging early response to the budget consultation.

In particular he highlighted the number of young people who have taken part in the survey.

It is available online through the council’s Engage Angus portal and elsewhere.

Mr Lorimer said it was the first stage in the process for next spring’s budget.

“The online tool Engage Angus has been used extensively for quite a number of things,” he said.

Those have ranged from controversial proposals to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks to a Kirriemuir street name change.

Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
An Engage Angus consultation was held around the possible re-naming of Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But there has been criticism from the public that some consultations have ignored public feedback.

Earlier this year recycling changes were introduced despite eight out of ten people who responded to a consultation being against plans to take glass out of household bins.

‘We need to use all the tools we’ve got’

Mr Lorimer said: “We’re trying all means we can (to engage people).

“I know we have been successful in engaging more young people from the results of the feedback so far.

“It is just something we need to keep at and use all the tools we’ve got.

“The other key thing in all of this is that people who make responses to the consultation need to see that things happened as a consequence.

“There is an important part in all of that around you said, we did.

“It is definitely a work in progress around the 2025/26 budget process but we’re pretty please with the level of engagement thus far.”

The online survey at Engage Angus can be completed HERE.

It seeks views on a range of issues and asks respondents to rank their priority.

Those range from economic growth and net zero to housing, community resilience and supporting young people.

The consultation closes on October 14.

 

