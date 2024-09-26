Jumpers for goalposts and conkers – Dundee’s youngsters at play through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jumpers for goalposts and conkers – Dundee’s youngsters at play through the years

What did you do for childhood fun back in the day? Graeme Strachan
youngsters around a table at a charity garage sale
Children held a garage sale in aid of the Romanian Orphans Appeal in Dundee in August 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The theme of this week’s pictorial trip back in time is child’s play.

The DC Thomson archives team have rummaged through the files and uncovered some cracking pictures of youngsters having fun around Dundee – from games of conkers to soft play and everything in between.

Find some time for a browse to see if you recognise any of the faces or places on show.

These images are courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph.

Some of these pictures have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Anyone for a game of conkers?

two boys play conkers while other boys look on in a Dundee street
A game of conkers in October 1947. Image: DC Thomson.

Conkers was once played by children in playgrounds across the city.

A basic idea of the game is to strike the opponent’s conker and try to break it.

Health and Safety rules probably ended all that sort of fun.

Christmas presents

a toddler lying amid a pile of Christmas gifts and wrapping paper
Craig Shearer with his presents in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

There’s nothing more wonderful than seeing a child’s face light up with delight on Christmas morning when the parcels under the tree are ripped open.

Eighteen-month-old Craig Shearer from Baxter Park Terrace was playing with his presents on Christmas Day in 1971, which included a spinning top.

A cowboy gun and drum was also left under the tree.

Poultry in motion

Bellfield Nursery children look at some chicks placed on a table.
Bellfield Nursery children with chicks. Image: DC Thomson.

These children welcomed some new additions to their classroom.

Three-day-old chicks were the big attraction when they visited the class at Bellfield Nursery School in Blackness Road in March 1979.

The Blackness school was the first purpose-built nursery in Dundee when it was founded by Jessie Porter in 1918.

Child’s Play

two Dundee schoolchildren during filming for the Child's Play show
Cameron Duffy and Greg Machray of Hillside School. Image: DC Thomson.

Child’s Play was a TV show where primary school-aged kids were asked to describe everyday words and the results were usually funny or cute.

This is Greg Machray and Cameron Duffy from Hillside Primary in December 1986.

The game was played in four rounds and filming took place at St Ninian’s Primary School for the ITV programme, which was presented by Michael Aspel.

Karate Kid

Young boys sit on the floor at the full contact karate workshop.
Young boys at the full contact workshop. Image: DC Thomson.

Karate kids were sweeping the leg in Dundee long before Daniel LaRusso gave Johnny Lawrence a big toe to the eyeball in 1984.

The city’s love for karate has grown over the past five decades, although four-year-old Richard Seivwright seems a bit bored with it all in October 1987.

He was taking part in a full contact workshop at the Menzieshill Community Centre.

Soft play area

children in the soft play room at the Dundee playgroup
Muirhead Playgroup in the soft play room with Linda Coutts. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters from Muirhead Playgroup were taking advantage of a new soft play area at Menzieshill Community Centre in Orleans Place in May 1990.

The Courier said the fully-equipped room was “filled with soft, bouncy toys, shapes and surfaces, designed to be the ultimate in safe play”.

It was described as the first of its kind for pre-school children in Dundee.

Sack race

children compete in the sack race
Monikie Primary School sports day in June 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Sport in school has always been part of the curriculum – enjoyed by some pupils and put up with by others.

The sack race at Monikie Primary’s sports day in 1990 looked to be a serious business with quite a few determined competitors there.

We wonder who won first prize?

Snowball fight

children in a school playground throw snowballs towards the camera
Gowriehill pupils enjoying the snow. Image: DC Thomson.

This photograph shows pupils from Gowriehill Primary School enjoying themselves when heavy snow swept north in January 1991.

It looks as if a snowball or two is heading towards the photographer.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Cartoon capers

A group of children enjoying a cartoon exhibition at McManus Galleries in Dundee
Children of all ages had a great time at the exhibition. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of children enjoying a cartoon exhibition at McManus Galleries in July 1991.

Oor Wullie, Dennis The Menace, Desperate Dan and a host of other characters made the exhibition one of the city’s top art attractions.

Children from every school in the city were encouraged to paint pictures and winners received signed certificates from James McIntosh Patrick.

Bird watching at Craigiebarns

youngsters look through binoculars towards the camera
Looking for birds in May 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters at Craigiebarns Nursery School take a break after putting up bird boxes in their award-winning nature trail in May 1992.

The former grassed area resembled a typical woodland scene following work over three years which included tree planting and bulbs and shrubs being planted.

A bird hide also gave the opportunity to observe feathered friends and the nursery’s efforts were rewarded with a civic reception at Dundee City Chambers.

Bouncing into fun

children play on a bouncy castle in a Dundee community centre
Kids on the bouncy castle at the McTaggart Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Children take a break from the bouncy castle in April 1992.

The picture was taken at the Dick McTaggart Centre in Kirkton during the Easter holiday fortnight, although one person seems to be wearing trainers.

The iconic arch-shaped sports hall opened in 1983 and was the perfect way to celebrate the legacy of the 1956 Olympic boxing gold medallist.

Park Place Primary

Sports day fun at Park Place Primary School sees kids going through the hoop
Going through the hoop in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Sports day fun at Park Place Primary School in June 1992.

The aim was to pass a Hula hoop through the team by climbing in and out of it.

A sporting scene for the ages, although it is difficult to take your eyes off the classic Scotland away shirt being sported by the boy on the right.

Footballing masterclass

children play football during the Dundee United session.
Youngsters enjoying a game of football during the session. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 40 members of Dundee United FC’s young supporters’ club enjoyed a coaching session at the Gussie Park training pitches in October 1993.

Tannadice community officer Atholl Henderson said the coaching was designed to improve individual skills but the main emphasis was on having fun.

Did anyone in the picture make the grade?

Easter chicks

Easter chicks visiting the children at Treetops Nursery are placed on a table for the kids to hold
Treetops Nursery in Broughty Ferry in March 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces in Broughty Ferry in March 1994.

Easter chicks were visiting the children at Treetops Nursery.

They were Black Rock chickens, which are renowned for having a long laying life.

It’s the final image in our gallery of childhood images from days gone by.

Did you spot anyone you know?

Let us know.

Conversation