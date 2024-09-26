Our photos of maths whizzes in Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier

Some of Fife’s finest young maths whizzes were put to the test in an interschool challenge sponsored by The Courier.

And our photographer was there to capture the action in the final relay round which involved physical activity as well as mental agility.

Teams from 17 of the region’s secondary schools competed in the Enterprising Maths Fife 2024 competition at Madras College.

It was a home win for a team from the St Andrews, S4 pupils Yuvraj Singh and Edwin Peart and S3 peers Wiliam Monks and James Hall.

They and the three other top placed teams will compete in the national final of Enterprising Maths run by the Scottish Mathematical Council.

A full day of mathematical challenges culminated in the relay. The S3 and S4 competitors ran to adjudicators to check their answer before their teammates tackled the next problem.

Participating schools were: Bell Baxter High School, Queen Anne High School, Inverkeithing High School, Levenmouth Academy, Lochgelly High School, Glenwood High School, St Leonards School, Madras College, Glenrothes High School, Kirkcaldy High School, St Columbas RC High School, St Andrews RC High School, Beath High School, Auchmuty High School, Dunfermline High School, Woodmill High School and Balwearie High School.

Our photos from Enterprising Maths Fife 2024:

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.