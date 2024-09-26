Our photos of maths whizzes in Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our photos of maths whizzes in Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier

Four top teams from the local heat of Enterprising Maths will take part in the national final.

Two pupils ponder a maths problem at Enterprising Maths Fife 2024
Maths skills were brought to the fore. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Some of Fife’s finest young maths whizzes were put to the test in an interschool challenge sponsored by The Courier.

And our photographer was there to capture the action in the final relay round which involved physical activity as well as mental agility.

Teams from 17 of the region’s secondary schools competed in the Enterprising Maths Fife 2024 competition at Madras College.

It was a home win for a team from the St Andrews, S4 pupils Yuvraj Singh and Edwin Peart and S3 peers Wiliam Monks and James Hall.

The winning team of four with their trophy and two of the organising teachers at Enterprising Maths Fife 2024
Madras College winning team (from left) Yuvraj Singh, James Hall, Edwin Peart and William Monks with organising maths teachers Caroline Lord and Catherine Blundell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

They and the three other top placed teams will compete in the national final of Enterprising Maths run by the Scottish Mathematical Council.

A full day of mathematical challenges culminated in the relay. The S3 and S4 competitors ran to adjudicators to check their answer before their teammates tackled the next problem.

Think you could do better? Try our S3-S4 level maths quiz

Participating schools were: Bell Baxter High School, Queen Anne High School, Inverkeithing High School, Levenmouth Academy, Lochgelly High School, Glenwood High School, St Leonards School, Madras College, Glenrothes High School, Kirkcaldy High School, St Columbas RC High School, St Andrews RC High School, Beath High School, Auchmuty High School, Dunfermline High School, Woodmill High School and Balwearie High School.

Our photos from Enterprising Maths Fife 2024:

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Auchmuty High pupils puzzle over a problem.
Jotting down the answer at top speed.
Mental agility was tested.
One of the Madras teams works together.
Adjudicators wait to check answers.
Figuring it out is hard work.
Anticipation as teammates race to the adjudicators.
Working it out step-by-step.
Lochgelly pupils work hard to solve the problem.
The solution is close.
Maths is fun in Madras College assembly hall.
Some hilarity as the clock ticks down on the relay.

