The Madhouse Bakery: Glenrothes coffee shop’s ‘quirky’ Scottish tapas nights will serve Irn-Bru chicken and more

The tapas nights, starting in October, will feature some unusual dishes on the menu.

The Madhouse Bakery owner Kelly Duncan, alongside chef Jodiee Clark. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

The Madhouse Bakery in Glenrothes will soon transform into a coffee shop by day and a tapas spot by night.

Kelly Duncan has been running the Fife bakery for the last 10 years.

What started as a baking business became a cafe, and now she is expanding the offering further.

The Madhouse Bakery on Woodside Road has undergone a refurbishment and will be offering tapas nights from October 10.

Kelly Duncan runs The Madhouse Bakery in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We’re really going for it,” says owner Kelly.

“We’re getting all new flooring, panelling on the walls, new decorations.

“We are going to have trees, branches and flowers, with a more modern look.

“But it’ll be quirky – we are The Madhouse, after all.”

The colourful, renovated interior of The Madhouse Bakery, Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The menu has been crafted by chef Jodiee Clark, who joined the team last year.

Dishes will include Irn-Bru cauliflower wings, mini pies and more.

“We need this kind of thing in the area,” she says.

“Nothing like this exists in Glenrothes.

“I’m just excited to try new things and bring in new customers, and do what I love at the same time.”

The Madhouse Bakery team is ‘like a family’

What’s the story of The Madhouse Bakery so far?

“I started baking celebration cakes many years ago,” Kelly, 47, tells me.

“I did it in my house to begin with.

“And it was a madhouse. Because I’ve got four children.

“So that’s where the name The Madhouse Bakery came from.

“The name has just stuck and that’s how everyone knows us.”

Now, Kelly does the baking and runs the business, and Jodiee is in charge of the cooking.

Kelly Duncan bakes all the sweet treats at The Madhouse Bakery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Behind them, says Kelly, are an excellent team of women who are “integral” to the running of the business.

“The team are like a family,” she says, “and the business would be nowhere without them.

“A lot of time and effort and love has gone into this, because this is my family business,” she adds.

“All my children have worked here.

“It is very close to my heart.”

The renovated interior focuses on bright colours and florals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

After the renovation, Kelly says the atmosphere at the eatery will remain the same.

“There’s no pomp and ceremony,” she says.

“It’ll be a place where people can relax and chat, and enjoy good food, that’s our hope.

“That’s what we’ve achieved before so we hope to continue that.”

Sneak peek at Scottish tapas menu

Chef Jodiee, 30, is planning some “quirky” dishes for The Madhouse Bakery’s upcoming tapas nights.

“The menu is Scottish tapas,” she says.

“I’ve taken a few of the classic dishes that people know, and put a Scottish twist on it.”

Adding her own spin on onion rings, Jodiee will coat these in a Barr Limeade batter, to add a citrus flavour to the traditionally savoury side dish.

The menu will also feature an Irn-Bru chicken dish, and stovies croquettes.

Jodiee Clark, chef at The Madhouse Bakery in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The ideas just come into my head and I combine different elements,” she says.

“So instead of having a boring old potato croquette, it’ll be a croquette with stovies inside it.

“It’s something a bit different. Hopefully people will think ‘woah, let’s try this’.

“I like quirky foods, that’s my cooking style.

“Which fits in at The Madhouse, anyway,” she laughs.

Irn-Bru chicken pot at The Madhouse Bakery. Image: Jodiee Clark.

Jodiee also revealed that there will be an Edinburgh rock cheesecake on the menu, plus black pudding bon bons served with clapshot (neeps and tatties) mash and a whisky sauce.

The menu will also cater well to all dietary requirements, as vegetarian Jodiee knows the struggle of finding variety on a menu when dining out.

The tapas nights at The Madhouse Bakery will be every Thursday night between 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

The bakery and coffee shop will still be available as normal during the day.

Conversation