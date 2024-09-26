Fife’s former bank branches – what happened after closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife’s former bank branches – what happened after closure?

Fife has lost more than 20 banks in the last 10 years but what has happened to the buildings?

Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Emma Gabellone opened Hush By Emma in the former Leven Royal Bank of Scotland building this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

More than 20 bank branches have closed in Fife in the last 10 years.

Managers blame the situation on the rise of online banking and declining footfall in branches.

Some buildings have since been transformed into other businesses or homes.

However, a number still lie empty several years on.

With another five closures across the region announced recently, we take a look at what’s happened to some of the other former branches.

Kirkcaldy

Clydesdale, High Street (closed 2014) – Still empty and described as an eyesore.

The former Clydesdale Bank in Kirkcaldy has been closed for 10 years. Image: Google.

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Still empty.

Santander, High Street (closed 2019) – Now reopened as Dear’s Pharmacy.

TSB, Dunearn Drive (closed 2021) – Still empty and boarded up.

Burntisland

TSB, High Street (closed 2021) – Transformed into clothing and accessories store Bel&Etta.

Toni Crickmar of Burntisland High Street shop Bel&Etta.

Cupar

Clydesdale, St Catherine Street (closed 2014) – Now an estate agent.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Crossgate (closed 2017) – Going up for auction on September 26, with bids opening at £114,000.

TSB, Crossgate (closed 2021) – Planning permission secured to turn it into a centre for people with learning disabilities.

The former TSB building in Cupar is one of several Fife bank branches to close
The former TSB building in Cupar is one of several Fife bank branches to close in 10 years. Image: Google.

Bank of Scotland, The Cross (closed 2023) – Planning application lodged to remove ATM and replace windows.

St Andrews

Santander, Market Street (closed 2019) – Now clothing store Seasalt.

Seasalt in St Andrews is based in one of two former Santander bank branches in Fife.. Image: Google.

Cowdenbeath

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Now a travel agent.

TSB, High Street (closed 2020) – Sold and planning permission granted to turn it into flats was granted in June.

Leven

Royal Bank of Scotland, Durie Street (closed 2017) – A new beauty/aesthetics salon has just opened in the front portion. The rear is a wellness centre and there are flats upstairs.

Clydesdale, Durie Street (closed 2017) – Still empty but for sale with an asking price of offers over £130,000.

Anstruther

Royal Bank of Scotland, Rodger Street (closed 2017) – Now used by an accountant’s business.

TSB, Rodger Street (closed 2021) – Transformed into a house.

Lochgelly

Bank of Scotland, Bank Street (closed 2018) – Now home to Dear’s Pharmacy.

Rosyth

Clydesdale, Queensferry Road (closed 2017) – Opened last year as EATS Rosyth Community Hub, which includes a cafe, hot desk area and meeting rooms.

Rosyth residents Allan Foote, Steven Stewart and Bruce Lumsden outside the EATS Rosyth Community Hub. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Dalgety Bay

Royal Bank of Scotland, Regent’s Way (closed 2017) – Became a dry cleaner’s but is now empty.

Kelty

Royal Bank of Scotland, Main Street (closed 2015) – Now a yoga centre.

Buckhaven

TSB, Sandwell Street (closed 2020) – Became a store selling home products but has since closed.

Aberdour

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Now being used as office space by several local businesses.

More from Fife

Emma Gabellone opened Hush By Emma in the former Leven Royal Bank of Scotland building this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council accused of 'profiteering' over mass ticketing of cars at Fife park and ride
Emma Gabellone opened Hush By Emma in the former Leven Royal Bank of Scotland building this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plans for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant approved despite noise and health concerns
Leslie sheep attack
Fife farmer's fury as lamb left with horrific injuries after dog attack has to…
2
Emma Gabellone opened Hush By Emma in the former Leven Royal Bank of Scotland building this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mystery over piles of mouldy rolls dumped at Fife nature reserve
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee juror held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial
Jordan Watson
Tyre fitter stole 16 Ford Fiestas from across Tayside and Fife last year
Emma Gabellone opened Hush By Emma in the former Leven Royal Bank of Scotland building this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win
Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban
Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy.
Dog dies and walker hurt after crash involving motorbike in Kirkcaldy
Stagecoach bus shattered window.
Services withdrawn on another Fife route after bus window smashed
2

Conversation