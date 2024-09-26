Fife’s former bank branches – what happened after closure?

More than 20 bank branches have closed in Fife in the last 10 years.

Managers blame the situation on the rise of online banking and declining footfall in branches.

Some buildings have since been transformed into other businesses or homes.

However, a number still lie empty several years on.

With another five closures across the region announced recently, we take a look at what’s happened to some of the other former branches.

Kirkcaldy

Clydesdale, High Street (closed 2014) – Still empty and described as an eyesore.

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Still empty.

Santander, High Street (closed 2019) – Now reopened as Dear’s Pharmacy.

TSB, Dunearn Drive (closed 2021) – Still empty and boarded up.

Burntisland

TSB, High Street (closed 2021) – Transformed into clothing and accessories store Bel&Etta.

Cupar

Clydesdale, St Catherine Street (closed 2014) – Now an estate agent.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Crossgate (closed 2017) – Going up for auction on September 26, with bids opening at £114,000.

TSB, Crossgate (closed 2021) – Planning permission secured to turn it into a centre for people with learning disabilities.

Bank of Scotland, The Cross (closed 2023) – Planning application lodged to remove ATM and replace windows.

St Andrews

Santander, Market Street (closed 2019) – Now clothing store Seasalt.

Cowdenbeath

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Now a travel agent.

TSB, High Street (closed 2020) – Sold and planning permission granted to turn it into flats was granted in June.

Leven

Royal Bank of Scotland, Durie Street (closed 2017) – A new beauty/aesthetics salon has just opened in the front portion. The rear is a wellness centre and there are flats upstairs.

Clydesdale, Durie Street (closed 2017) – Still empty but for sale with an asking price of offers over £130,000.

Anstruther

Royal Bank of Scotland, Rodger Street (closed 2017) – Now used by an accountant’s business.

TSB, Rodger Street (closed 2021) – Transformed into a house.

Lochgelly

Bank of Scotland, Bank Street (closed 2018) – Now home to Dear’s Pharmacy.

Rosyth

Clydesdale, Queensferry Road (closed 2017) – Opened last year as EATS Rosyth Community Hub, which includes a cafe, hot desk area and meeting rooms.

Dalgety Bay

Royal Bank of Scotland, Regent’s Way (closed 2017) – Became a dry cleaner’s but is now empty.

Kelty

Royal Bank of Scotland, Main Street (closed 2015) – Now a yoga centre.

Buckhaven

TSB, Sandwell Street (closed 2020) – Became a store selling home products but has since closed.

Aberdour

Royal Bank of Scotland, High Street (closed 2017) – Now being used as office space by several local businesses.