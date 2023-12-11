Joy as charity receives go-ahead to convert Cupar TSB building into social hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Joy as charity receives go-ahead to convert Cupar TSB building into social hub

Options For Life supports young adults with learning disabilities.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The former TSB building in Cupar.
The former TSB building in Cupar. Image: Google.

A Fife charity is celebrating after it received planning permission to transform the former Trustee Savings Bank (TSB) building in Cupar into its new home.

Options in Life – which supports young adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs, and their families and carers – got the go-ahead to make alterations to suit its needs.

It bought the C-listed building last year to create an education centre and social hub for the young people and families it supports.

And the prominent Crossgate building will undergo a major renovation within the next three years.

Plans include the development of an IT suite, classrooms, an activities area, sensory rooms, a training kitchen, and cafe.

There will also be clubrooms where Options in Life service users can meet up and socialise together.

The charity hopes the move will enable it to help may more people in the future.

Why is the new centre needed?

Anja Armstrong, of Cupar Development Trust (CDT), said the new centre was identified as Cupar and District community’s number one local priority.

“There is a shortage of day care and training facilities for individuals with learning difficulties and complex additional needs within the Cupar ward,” she said.

The centre will be based in Crossgate.
The centre will be based in the former Cupar TSB building in Crossgate. Image: Google.

“The nearest provision is in Kirkcaldy.

“There are currently no group activities or sessions available, so many service users do not have opportunities to socialise.

“This project will support the individuals and their families and carers by providing training, support and advocacy services.

“The scheme would provide opportunities to socialise and make friends while learning essential life skills and providing much needed respite for families.”

Cupar TSB milestone is ‘a great step forward’

Although the project has been approved by the local planning authority, CDT chairman Bill Pagan said the charity still needs to raise money to cover the project’s £1.2 million investment costs at this stage.

Regardless of future challenges, Rob Burns, the Options in Life Projects Coordinator, is celebrating the planning victory.

“This milestone feels like a great step forward in achieving our goal to open the Options in Life centre,” he said.

“The centre won’t just support our service users, but also their families and the local community.

“The provision of these opportunities will provide a much needed boost to services that support adults with additional support needs in Fife.”

