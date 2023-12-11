Joy as charity receives go-ahead to convert Cupar TSB building into social hub

A Fife charity is celebrating after it received planning permission to transform the former Trustee Savings Bank (TSB) building in Cupar into its new home.

Options in Life – which supports young adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs, and their families and carers – got the go-ahead to make alterations to suit its needs.

It bought the C-listed building last year to create an education centre and social hub for the young people and families it supports.

And the prominent Crossgate building will undergo a major renovation within the next three years.

Plans include the development of an IT suite, classrooms, an activities area, sensory rooms, a training kitchen, and cafe.

There will also be clubrooms where Options in Life service users can meet up and socialise together.

The charity hopes the move will enable it to help may more people in the future.

Why is the new centre needed?

Anja Armstrong, of Cupar Development Trust (CDT), said the new centre was identified as Cupar and District community’s number one local priority.

“There is a shortage of day care and training facilities for individuals with learning difficulties and complex additional needs within the Cupar ward,” she said.

“The nearest provision is in Kirkcaldy.

“There are currently no group activities or sessions available, so many service users do not have opportunities to socialise.

“This project will support the individuals and their families and carers by providing training, support and advocacy services.

“The scheme would provide opportunities to socialise and make friends while learning essential life skills and providing much needed respite for families.”

Cupar TSB milestone is ‘a great step forward’

Although the project has been approved by the local planning authority, CDT chairman Bill Pagan said the charity still needs to raise money to cover the project’s £1.2 million investment costs at this stage.

Regardless of future challenges, Rob Burns, the Options in Life Projects Coordinator, is celebrating the planning victory.

“This milestone feels like a great step forward in achieving our goal to open the Options in Life centre,” he said.

“The centre won’t just support our service users, but also their families and the local community.

“The provision of these opportunities will provide a much needed boost to services that support adults with additional support needs in Fife.”