Forfar solar farm set for planning green light despite 110 objections

A 29 megawatt solar farm stretching over 55 hectares of Forfar farmland is being recommended for approval in the face of more than 100 objections.

Relay Suttieside will go before Angus development standards committee on Tuesday with its scheme for the site north of the town.

If approved, the Suttieside Farm project will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 8,000 homes.

The proposal has already been the subject of two local public consultation events.

Developers have tweaked their plans after taking residents’ views on board.

Opponents say it will ruin local views and walks around the area.

But the plan also drew more than 40 letters of support.

And Angus officials say the bid would deliver a renewable energy boost without unacceptable local impacts.

The 40-year project is being recommended for conditional approval.

Developer’s submission

Suttieside Relay’s plans include a battery storage area within the site north of the town.

Although the full site extends to more than 55 hectares, the solar panels would cover just 14 hectares.

It would be surrounded by a 2.1 metre fence and covered by infra-red CCTV security.

A grid connection would be made to a substation less than a kilometre away.

The company say their plans have been altered following the public feedback events in Lunanhead hall.

They say the area is not the highest grade farmland and will still be used for grazing under the solar panels.

And Relay Suttieside plan to create new habitats across the site to improve biodiversity.

A community benefit fund will also be set up.

Locals react

The application drew a total of 152 representations.

There were no objections from statutory bodies including Sepa, Scottish Water, the Civil Aviation Authority or the council’s roads and environmental health departments.

Forfar Community Council said it neither agreed or disagreed with the proposal.

But there was a flood of opposition to the proposal.

Avril Stewart said: “This is a beautiful route for walks around this scenic part of Forfar.

“This will have a detrimental effect on the wildlife and nature.”

Fraser McIntosh added: “The use of this land for anything other than farmland seems to be such a waste at a time where there are food shortages.”

Nearby resident Shona Murray questioned the location.

She said: “Green renewable energy is required but surely in the correct place – brownfield sites, roof tops, the council-owned site at Orchardbank.

“Solar panels, associated metal work and battery storage could prove to be an incentive for thieves to the area which is concerning for the local residents and businesses.”

Support for scheme

But Angus Millar said: “With electricity prices continuing to increase, this is a cost effective plan to offset electricity costs with green energy.”

Kay Adam wrote: “I think the solar array will be of great benefit to the local area and people of Forfar.

“There will be huge biodiversity benefits for this area, on the edge of the town, next to an industrial estate.

“A helpful way to diversify a farm business while contributing to the UK’s climate fight to have net zero emissions by 2050.”

Planning officials say: “The proposed development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on infrastructure, amenity, built and natural heritage interests or other environmental interests subject to appropriate mitigation.

“In this case the technology would appear to have potential to operate efficiently, and available evidence suggests that environmental impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”