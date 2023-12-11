Forfar solar farm set for planning green light despite 110 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar solar farm set for planning green light despite 110 objections

The planned 29 megawatt Suttieside Farm solar array would occupy less than a third of a total site covering 50 hectares of local farmland.

By Graham Brown
Planning consultant Richard Murray at a public consultation on the Suttieside scheme in September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Planning consultant Richard Murray at a public consultation on the Suttieside scheme in September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 29 megawatt solar farm stretching over 55 hectares of Forfar farmland is being recommended for approval in the face of more than 100 objections.

Relay Suttieside will go before Angus development standards committee on Tuesday with its scheme for the site north of the town.

If approved, the Suttieside Farm project will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 8,000 homes.

The proposal has already been the subject of two local public consultation events.

Suttiside Farm solar array at Forfar.
Public consultation events were staged at Lunanhead hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Developers have tweaked their plans after taking residents’ views on board.

Opponents say it will ruin local views and walks around the area.

But the plan also drew more than 40 letters of support.

And Angus officials say the bid would deliver a renewable energy boost without unacceptable local impacts.

The 40-year project is being recommended for conditional approval.

Developer’s submission

Suttieside Relay’s plans include a battery storage area within the site north of the town.

Although the full site extends to more than 55 hectares, the solar panels would cover just 14 hectares.

It would be surrounded by a 2.1 metre fence and covered by infra-red CCTV security.

A grid connection would be made to a substation less than a kilometre away.

Suttieside Farm solar scheme
The Suttieside Farm site sits north of Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The company say their plans have been altered following the public feedback events in Lunanhead hall.

They say the area is not the highest grade farmland and will still be used for grazing under the solar panels.

And Relay Suttieside plan to create new habitats across the site to improve biodiversity.
A community benefit fund will also be set up.

Locals react

The application drew a total of 152 representations.

There were no objections from statutory bodies including Sepa, Scottish Water, the Civil Aviation Authority or the council’s roads and environmental health departments.

Forfar Community Council said it neither agreed or disagreed with the proposal.

But there was a flood of opposition to the proposal.

Avril Stewart said: “This is a beautiful route for walks around this scenic part of Forfar.

Suttieside solar farm view
How the solar farm would look from Balmashanner Hill. Image: Relay Suttieside
Suttieside solar farm montage
The projected view from near the Suttieside Farm site. Image: Relay Suttieside

“This will have a detrimental effect on the wildlife and nature.”

Fraser McIntosh added: “The use of this land for anything other than farmland seems to be such a waste at a time where there are food shortages.”

Nearby resident Shona Murray questioned the location.

She said: “Green renewable energy is required but surely in the correct place – brownfield sites, roof tops, the council-owned site at Orchardbank.

“Solar panels, associated metal work and battery storage could prove to be an incentive for thieves to the area which is concerning for the local residents and businesses.”

Support for scheme

But Angus Millar said: “With electricity prices continuing to increase, this is a cost effective plan to offset electricity costs with green energy.”

Kay Adam wrote: “I think the solar array will be of great benefit to the local area and people of Forfar.

“There will be huge biodiversity benefits for this area, on the edge of the town, next to an industrial estate.

Suttieside solar farm plan in Forfar.
Looking towards the proposal solar farm from Forfar’s old railway embankment. Image: Relay Suttieside

“A helpful way to diversify a farm business while contributing to the UK’s climate fight to have net zero emissions by 2050.”

Planning officials say: “The proposed development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on infrastructure, amenity, built and natural heritage interests or other environmental interests subject to appropriate mitigation.

“In this case the technology would appear to have potential to operate efficiently, and available evidence suggests that environmental impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Flooding in Pitscottie
Rain warning for Tayside scrapped - but flood alert issued for Fife
Penny Thain, Harlii Leitch and Brylee Leitch enjoy the Brechin fun day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures as Brechin Christmas event brings smiles to Storm Babet flood families
Connor targeted multiple shops in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash
Guy Weston.
Thief stole van, motorbike and trailer before leading police on Dundee chase and attacking…
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?
7
Flooding on a Dundee road
New 18-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife
The yellow warning area covers northern Angus. Image: Met Office
Fresh warning for heavy rain in northern Angus
Serial sex offender Ronald Young appeared, again, at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again
A yellow rain warning has been put in place. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife
Darren McColgan, 14, enjoys his first go on the swing with (from left), Irena Krasinska-Lobban, Fiona Davidson, Jutta Scharnberger, Cllr Julie Bell and mum Moira McColgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Peter Pan flight of fancy becomes reality with new accessible equipment at Kirriemuir playpark

Conversation