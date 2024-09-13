Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank

A Fife nurse is counting on success after transforming a former bank into a beauty salon.

Emma Gabellone has just completed a nine-month renovation of the old Royal Bank of Scotland in Leven.

And she is hoping for high interest as she throws open the doors to Hush by Emma on Saturday.

Emma works two days a week as a specialist multiple sclerosis nurse but she is also a qualified aesthetics practitioner.

And she has been providing botox, fillers and skin care from a clinic attached to her Leven home for seven years.

However, she is now branching out and increasing the number of available services, thanks to her new premises.

And she says: “It’s going to be an all-inclusive beauty experience.”

New look for bank but safe remains in place

The Royal Bank of Scotland, on Durie Street, closed in 2017 and later sold at auction.

The upper floor became flats and part of the ground floor already operates as a wellness business.

However, the vacant downstairs section went on the market at the end of last year and Emma was persuaded to buy.

“I got the keys in December and we had to start from scratch,” the 36-year-old says.

“There were no walls or anything and we’ve completely replumbed and rewired the place.

“The only thing that’s still here from the old bank days is the safe.”

Leven beauty salon opening celebrations include prizes

Emma adds: “We’ve got so much more room now.

“We’ll still have aesthetics and girls who do facials and skincare.

“But we’ll also have a full-time beautician doing waxing and nails and there’s a hair salon as well.

“We’re already getting people booked in and they love the idea of being able to have three different appointments under one roof.”

Emma has received support from friends and family, particularly husband Ryan, son Enzo, 6, and nine-year-old step-son Leo.

And they will be at the salon’s grand opening from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday.

A DJ, drinks and cakes are on offer, along with a chance to buy a raffle ticket with prizes including free treatments.