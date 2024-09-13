Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank

Emma Gabellone hopes for high interest in her business within the old Royal Bank of Scotland.

By Claire Warrender
Emma Gabellone is counting on success at her Leven salon, Hush by Emma
Emma Gabellone is banking on success at her new salon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Fife nurse is counting on success after transforming a former bank into a beauty salon.

Emma Gabellone has just completed a nine-month renovation of the old Royal Bank of Scotland in Leven.

Emma Gabellone outside her new Leven beauty salon, Hush by Emma
Emma outside her new Leven beauty salon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And she is hoping for high interest as she throws open the doors to Hush by Emma on Saturday.

Emma works two days a week as a specialist multiple sclerosis nurse but she is also a qualified aesthetics practitioner.

And she has been providing botox, fillers and skin care from a clinic attached to her Leven home for seven years.

However, she is now branching out and increasing the number of available services, thanks to her new premises.

And she says: “It’s going to be an all-inclusive beauty experience.”

New look for bank but safe remains in place

The Royal Bank of Scotland, on Durie Street, closed in 2017 and later sold at auction.

The upper floor became flats and part of the ground floor already operates as a wellness business.

The old Royal Bank of Scotland in Leven. Image: Google.
The former Leven bank is now a beauty salon
The former Leven bank is now a beauty salon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, the vacant downstairs section went on the market at the end of last year and Emma was persuaded to buy.

“I got the keys in December and we had to start from scratch,” the 36-year-old says.

“There were no walls or anything and we’ve completely replumbed and rewired the place.

“The only thing that’s still here from the old bank days is the safe.”

Leven beauty salon opening celebrations include prizes

Emma adds: “We’ve got so much more room now.

“We’ll still have aesthetics and girls who do facials and skincare.

“But we’ll also have a full-time beautician doing waxing and nails and there’s a hair salon as well.

Emma completes the finishing touches to one of the rooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re already getting people booked in and they love the idea of being able to have three different appointments under one roof.”

Emma has received support from friends and family, particularly husband Ryan, son Enzo, 6, and nine-year-old step-son Leo.

And they will be at the salon’s grand opening from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday.

A DJ, drinks and cakes are on offer, along with a chance to buy a raffle ticket with prizes including free treatments.

