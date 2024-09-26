Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury holiday homes idea for Taymouth and Methven solar battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Luxury holiday homes idea for Taymouth and Methven solar battle

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Perthshire.

By Stephen Eighteen
Mains of Taymouth Estate, Kenmore, Perth and Kinross
New holiday homes may be built in the Mains of Taymouth Estate. Image: DC Thomson

A bid has been put forward to transform a “forgotten” plot of land on a Perthshire country estate into holiday accommodation.

Eòlas Architects have applied to build five holiday cottages at Mains of Taymouth in Kenmore to “enliven the area”.

According to the planning statement, the land has lain empty since 2021 after the former stable block was demolished.

If approved, it is hoped the five holiday homes will help to “expand the business” and provide more employment.

The homes have been designed in a contemporary style while still utilising traditional stone and timber to be in-keeping with the rest of the estate.

They will be heated by an air-source heat pump system with underfloor heating on the ground floor and radiators on the first floor.

Methven residents vow to fight solar scheme

Residents have vowed to fight green energy developers who want to build one of Scotland’s biggest solar farms on agricultural land near Methven.

The Kinnon Park Farm site, off the A85, is more than 80 hectares in size – bigger than 100 football fields.

solar farm site with Methven castle in background
A view of where the solar farm could be built. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The scheme could power 25,000 homes, according to the application.

However, Methven residents plan to contest the plans.

The application has created “uproar”, said one campaigner.

And an action group has been formed in nearby Tibbermore to oppose the proposal and a second, separate application for a nearby battery storage farm.

It would be near Methven Castle. Image: DC Thomson

NS Solar Kinnon Park has losged the solar farm application with Perth and Kinross Council.

It follows consultations with locals and discussions with the council, during which the original plans were scaled back.

According to a planning statement, the application site and number of solar panels have been reduced by 25% since the proposal first emerged.

Auchterarder toilets could become banking hub

Public toilets in Auchterarder could be turned into a banking hub.

Not-for-profit company Cash Access UK, which is owned by 10 major banks, has applied to create the hub at the former facility in High Street/Crown Inn Wynd.

Auctherarder was earmarked for a banking hub after its last bank branch, Bank of Scotland, closed in 2020.

Perth and Kinross Council consulted on the future of the toilets this year.

A drawing of the proposed banking hub. Image: Space/Perth and Kinross Council

Auchterarder Picture House wanted the toilets to be used as an art gallery.

Around 55% of respondents supported this.

However, the council opted for a banking hub – despite only 39% backing.

Blairgowrie woman vows to appeal garage decision

A Blairgowrie woman says she will appeal the decision to stop her converting a condemned garage into a home.

Jessica Maxwell accused Perth and Kinross Council of “lacking humanity” for refusing her planning application for Cottage of Clunie, an isolated property five miles from Blairgowrie.

Garage at Cottage of Clunie, close to Kinloch, near Blairgowrie.
The garage was condemned. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

She has high-functioning autism and works full-time.

The 36-year-old claims converting the garage is crucial to stay near her parents, who live with her in the adjacent cottage.

But the council refused, citing its rural protection policy.

Jessica says her appeal will focus on the prospect of another person converting former telecom huts near the property into housing, and on the fact the garage was previously an agricultural building.

Grandtully restaurant allowed extension for ‘campsite customers’

The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully was given retrospective permission for an extension.

The council discovered that timber extensions on the restaurant building had not gone through its planning process.

So the Inn applied to extend the east elevation and install bifold door openings on the west and south elevation of the original building.

The Inn on the Tay.
The Inn on the Tay’s extension has been permitted. Image: Cornerstone

Its supporting statement said: “The necessary works are intended to cater for the influx of customers from the campsite across the road.”

The council accepted the scheme, with one of the conditions restricting the daily operation of outdoor seating hours to between 8am and 10pm.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Mains of Taymouth holiday homes

Methven solar farm

Auchterarder banking hub

Clunie garage conversion

Grandtully restaurant

