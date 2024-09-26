Housing developer takes £770k new Broughty Ferry school payment fight to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing developer takes £770k new Broughty Ferry school payment fight to Holyrood

Kirkwood Homes is seeking to scrap an agreement made with Dundee City Council in 2018.

By Laura Devlin
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Developers behind the Balgillo Heights housing scheme in Dundee have taken their bid to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school to the Scottish Government.

Kirkwood Homes previously lodged an application with Dundee City Council seeking to end an agreement the two parties made regarding the Broughty Ferry development.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, it involved Kirkwood making a contribution towards primary school education for residents living in the housing scheme.

The obligation was stipulated by Dundee City Council (DCC) when they granted planning permission in 2018.

The contribution was set at £5,137 per house. Kirkwood has built around 250 homes at the site, but the payment only relates an application for 150 houses.

This equates to a little over £770,000.

A separate appeal will be submitted in due course regarding the payment sought for the remaining 100 homes.

Row centres on Forthill Primary capacity

In their application to DCC – lodged in July – Kirkwood said the local authority was wrong in their assertion Forthill Primary School would be overcapacity as a result of the Balgillo development.

Figures published earlier this year show that as of September 2023, Forthill Primary was at 75% occupancy.

Forthill Primary School
Forthill Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

As per national guidelines, Dundee City Council had two months to make a decision on Kirkwood’s application. However, they have failed to do so.

And the developer now says they have “no choice” but to take their fight to Holyrood.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “Following much consideration, we have taken the decision to appeal our S75A planning applications to the Scottish Ministers on grounds of non-determination.

“The council has unfortunately failed to discharge its statutory obligation within the eight-week time limit and therefore we believe we have no option but to appeal in order to resolve the matter.”

‘DCC failed to adhere to strict rules’

Mr Rae also took aim at DCC, who he accused of flouting planning rules.

He added: “There are strict rules regarding when it is appropriate and acceptable for a local authority to require a substantial payment from a developer towards the cost of providing infrastructure.

“In this instance, Dundee City Council failed to adhere to the strict rules and the requirement to make the payment is not competent.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

“Against a background of a national housing crisis, it is simply not acceptable for the local authority to continue to seek often very substantial payments from housebuilders which cannot be fully justified in terms of the applicable rules.

“As I’ve said previously, the council has sought substantial contributions for a school facility that there is no current requirement for and in which the council has made no firm commitment to deliver.

“It acts as a serious disincentive in the delivery of much-needed new housing in Dundee.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “While we are disappointed that Kirkwood Homes have decided to take this forward, we cannot comment on an ongoing appeal.”

