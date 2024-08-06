Dundee housing developer asks to scrap £770k payment for new school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee housing developer asks to scrap £770k payment for new school

Kirkwood Homes previously agreed to make a contribution towards provision of primary school education for residents living in Balgillo Heights.

By Laura Devlin
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Developers behind the Balgillo Heights housing scheme in Dundee are trying to get out of paying a previously-agreed £770,000 towards a new primary school.

In February 2018, Kirkwood Homes lodged plans to build 150 homes on Linlathen Road in Broughty Ferry.

Despite being recommended for approval, Dundee City Council’s planning committee initially refused the application.

Kirkwood subsequently lodged an appeal with Scottish Government seeking to overturn the committee’s refusal but before a decision was published, an agreement was reached with Dundee City Council.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, it involved Kirkwood making a contribution towards primary school education for residents living in the development.

The council has suggested this could be put towards a new school north of Arbroath Road.

Under the agreement, the contribution was set at £5,137 per house. Kirkwood has built around 250 homes at the site, but the payment only relates to the application for 150 houses.

Local school has capacity, Kirkwood says

However, Kirkwood Homes has now lodged a fresh application with Dundee City Council asking them to scrap the previously agreed financial obligation.

Writing in a supporting statement, bosses argued the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.

Forthill Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Figures published by Dundee City Council earlier this year show that as of September 2023, Forthill Primary was at 75% occupancy.

This, Kirkwood says, includes children from the completed parts of the Balgillo Heights development.

The developer also argues that any prospect of a new primary school is “little more than speculative conjecture devoid of any current discernible deliverability”.

Financial contribution ‘serious disincentive’

Last week, Kirkwood land director Allan Rae told The Courier a community hub, or primary school could be built as part of the overall masterplan for Balgillo Heights and the wider area.

However, this will only be required should further land around Balgillo Heights be released or allocated for new housing as part of Dundee City Council’s next Local Development Plan.

Speaking on the application to remove the current financial obligation, Mr Rae said the requirement “acts as a serious disincentive” to investing in Dundee’s housing stock.

Mr Rae said: “The council previously sought substantial contributions for a school facility that there is no current requirement for and in which the council has made no firm commitment to deliver.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

“The local school roll has never exceeded capacity as a result of our development being implemented and is now in fact well under, even after accommodating pupils arising from the development which has been built in four years.

“As such, requesting contributions in this way at this juncture would contravene Scottish Government planning policy and acts as a serious disincentive to invest in the delivery of much-needed new housing in Dundee.

“This is not to say that there will not be a requirement for school or community centre provision in future should more housing be allocated for the wider site around Balgillo Heights and developed out in the coming years.”

More from Dundee

Patryck Szymkum
Unpaid work for Dundee domestic abuser who trapped women in flat
Callan Caddell outside the St Andrews Street shop.
New 'alternative' barber shop opens in Dundee
Tom Farquhar/ A90 road sign
Rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over pyrotechnic at Dundee derby
Police and an ambulance parked near the scene of the Strathmartine Road crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Double-decker bus and car involved in Dundee crash
Benvie Care Home in Dundee given a week to improve
Dundee nursing home warned it could be shut down after scathing criticism of end-of-life…
2
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
Yvonne's Fancy Dress shop was vandalised. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee fancy dress shop covered with graffiti as retailers face 'huge' city centre crime…
4
The new Dundee Aldi on Tom Johnston Road near Broughty Ferry
All you need to know as new Dundee Aldi set to open
3

Conversation