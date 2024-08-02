Attitude to housebuilding ‘needs to change’ as fears application for Dundee homes could fail

A shift in attitude to house building is needed in Dundee as demand for homes in the city reaches new highs, a prominent Scottish construction firm has said.

Kirkwood Homes has an application on expanding its Balgillo Heights development near Broughty Ferry due to go before councillors later in August.

In the four years since the original scheme was approved, Kirkwood has built and sold close to 250 houses.

This, land director Allan Rae said, showed the level of demand for private homes in Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

Kirkwood fears the application to build 38 houses will be recommended for refusal, but the final decision will be made by councillors on August 12.

And Mr Rae said the firm’s motivations were based on market demand and what has proved popular in Dundee.

New bus route to be funded by Kirkwood

Speaking with The Courier, Mr Rae said Kirkwood was proactive in developing connectivity to the area, following concerns raised on bus provision.

Three-years worth of funding for a route has been agreed with Stagecoach, Mr Rae added.

“We feel by addressing the issues around connectivity, and engaging with Stagecoach to fund a bus route for three years, we were addressing concerns that have been flagged to us,” he said.

“Kirkwood has been actively willing to invest in this, to try and address these concerns.

“It is a move which other developers and us have not done previously.

“It is frustrating, and when it comes to committee we will try and get our position across.

“The fact is there is a need for housing in Dundee and in Broughty Ferry.

“What we want to build is a range of homes, from terraced small homes to five-and-six-bedroomed family houses.

“This covers demand in Broughty Ferry, which we have already seen especially at Balgillo Heights.

“In the last four years, we have completed 250 homes. Which is a much higher number than any of our other developments in Scotland.

“Usually we would build a development of 35 homes over a year. This shows the demand for homes in the north east of the city.

“And we do have aspirations to build more developments in the city in the future.

“The overall masterplan for the site in the north east is to create a fully connected area, from Balgillo Heights down toward the MSIP/Michelin site.

“We have carried out 20-minute neighbourhood surveys for the development.

“There could also be a community hub, or primary school, built as part of it too.”

Attitude to house building ‘needs to change’

A motion to declare a “housing emergency” in the city was recently blocked by the ruling SNP administration.

And Mr Rae and Kirkwood believes a shift in how the Scottish Government and local authorities approach building developments is needed.

“There will be a shortage of houses in Dundee and Scotland soon, if changes are not made.

“We are going to get to the point where, in the next couple of years, the delivery of houses is going to get worse.

“There is some hope of course, the recent announcement of a shake-up to planning regulations in England by the new government could create a fundamental shift in the sector.

“But there does need to be a change in how local authorities approach planning.

“There needs to be a shift in attitude in Scotland and the house building industry does need to work collectively with the Scottish Government and local authorities to achieve this.

“The planning system as a whole is under-resourced. There are not enough planners coming through to meet the needs.

“And unfortunately, in terms of housebuilding in Scotland, we do not have the time needed to get the next generation in place.”