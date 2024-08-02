Attitude to housebuilding ‘needs to change’ as fears application for Dundee homes could fail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Attitude to housebuilding ‘needs to change’ as fears application for Dundee homes could fail

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 38 new homes in Broughty Ferry, expanding its current development.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson
Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

A shift in attitude to house building is needed in Dundee as demand for homes in the city reaches new highs, a prominent Scottish construction firm has said.

Kirkwood Homes has an application on expanding its Balgillo Heights development near Broughty Ferry due to go before councillors later in August.

In the four years since the original scheme was approved, Kirkwood has built and sold close to 250 houses.

This, land director Allan Rae said, showed the level of demand for private homes in Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

Kirkwood fears the application to build 38 houses will be recommended for refusal, but the final decision will be made by councillors on August 12.

And Mr Rae said the firm’s motivations were based on market demand and what has proved popular in Dundee.

New bus route to be funded by Kirkwood

Speaking with The Courier, Mr Rae said Kirkwood was proactive in developing connectivity to the area, following concerns raised on bus provision.

Three-years worth of funding for a route has been agreed with Stagecoach, Mr Rae added.

“We feel by addressing the issues around connectivity, and engaging with Stagecoach to fund a bus route for three years, we were addressing concerns that have been flagged to us,” he said.

“Kirkwood has been actively willing to invest in this, to try and address these concerns.

“It is a move which other developers and us have not done previously.

“It is frustrating, and when it comes to committee we will try and get our position across.

“The fact is there is a need for housing in Dundee and in Broughty Ferry.

projection of new Balgillo Heights home
A projection of the new homes for the site. Image: Kirkwood Homes

“What we want to build is a range of homes, from terraced small homes to five-and-six-bedroomed family houses.

“This covers demand in Broughty Ferry, which we have already seen especially at Balgillo Heights.

“In the last four years, we have completed 250 homes. Which is a much higher number than any of our other developments in Scotland.

Kirkwood Homes show-home at Balgillo Heights, Broughty Ferry. Broughty Ferry. Image: Kirkwood

“Usually we would build a development of 35 homes over a year. This shows the demand for homes in the north east of the city.

“And we do have aspirations to build more developments in the city in the future.

“The overall masterplan for the site in the north east is to create a fully connected area, from Balgillo Heights down toward the MSIP/Michelin site.

“We have carried out 20-minute neighbourhood surveys for the development.

“There could also be a community hub, or primary school, built as part of it too.”

Attitude to house building ‘needs to change’

A motion to declare a “housing emergency” in the city was recently blocked by the ruling SNP administration.

And Mr Rae and Kirkwood believes a shift in how the Scottish Government and local authorities approach building developments is needed.

“There will be a shortage of houses in Dundee and Scotland soon, if changes are not made.

“We are going to get to the point where, in the next couple of years, the delivery of houses is going to get worse.

“There is some hope of course, the recent announcement of a shake-up to planning regulations in England by the new government could create a fundamental shift in the sector.

Allan Rae, land director of Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson

“But there does need to be a change in how local authorities approach planning.

“There needs to be a shift in attitude in Scotland and the house building industry does need to work collectively with the Scottish Government and local authorities to achieve this.

“The planning system as a whole is under-resourced. There are not enough planners coming through to meet the needs.

“And unfortunately, in terms of housebuilding in Scotland, we do not have the time needed to get the next generation in place.”

More from Business

Visocchi's has always been popular on sunny days in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee ice cream shop memories serve up a scoop of nostalgia
The Harland & Wolff yard in Methill, Fife.
Emergency loan provides lifeline for 200 jobs at Fife shipyard
Barrie Clarke with Big Golf Tour attendess Michael, Joe and Tom, collectively known as the Yorkshire Golfers. Image: Big Golf Tours
Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners
A Skene Group Construction lorry travelling through the Fife town of Leslie. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.
Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future…
Sue Jenkins, Andrew Melville, Inn chef, Mark Lewis, manager, Liam Gualt, waiter, Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, KCT, Shona McIntosh, KCT, Frances Andrews, KCT, Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography
Fife residents could own part of beautiful 19th century pub for just £25
The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Workers sacked by Dundee textile company win employment tribunal
Head of the college Dr Abi Abubaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Al-Maktoum College: Dundee education boss on the challenges running 'unique' further education centre
Pitlochry business owner Ewan McIlwraith, who runs Robertsons of Pitlochry on Atholl Road, Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Pitlochry business owners on what it's like trading from 'the gateway to the Highlands'
Co-owner of Highland Moon, Harris Brown with some of his products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee moonshine business toasts deal to go into 60 Co-op stores

Conversation