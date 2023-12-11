Former Dundee care home to be retained as proposed scheme cut to 38 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee care home to be retained as proposed scheme cut to 38 homes

Fifty homes were originally planned as an extension of Balgillo Heights.

By Andrew Robson
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Existing houses being developed at Balgillo heights. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fresh plans have been submitted for 38 new homes in Dundee – but no longer include a former neurological centre.

Kirkwood Homes’ initial proposal of application notice (PoAN) to extend the Balgillo Heights development included plans to demolish the former Linlathen Neurological Care Home.

The scheme, initially for 50 homes, sparked a 12-week consultation allowing residents to have their say.

Now, official plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council for 38 homes at the site – with the former neurological centre no longer being demolished.

Plans for 38 new houses at Balgillo Heights

The development lies north of Arbroath Road and is an extension of the existing Broughty Ferry development.

Fifteen of the new homes will be built on the site of the former walled garden in the area.

The planning application said: “The former walled garden is clearly no longer required or practical for its previous use and is semi-derelict.

projection of new Balgillo Heights home
A projection of the new homes for the site. Image: Kirkwood Homes

“Notably the site was already semi-derelict even before it was partially subject to an extant planning permission.

“To accommodate the approved work, internal areas of the walled garden were excavated along with the demolition of some sections of boundary and internal walls.

“The site is therefore being extremely dilapidated and can no longer serve its historic use, a former use that has not been utilised for decades.

“It is therefore a brownfield site that in principle is appropriate for redevelopment.”

Former care centre has uncertain future

According to the statement submitted the care home – which announced its closure in 2019 – may be upgraded.

It read: “The former neurological centre and its immediate environs are now excluded from the proposals and the remaining land within the proposed layout amended accordingly.

Linlathen Neurological Care Centre, Broughty Ferry
Linlathen Neurological Care Centre, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“As a way of context to the exclusion of this land, the owners of the former neurological centre are currently re-examining a potential upgrade of the building for another operator.

“Although major doubts remain regarding the suitability/viability of re-use.”

Members of the public now have until December 28 to submit comments, while neighbours have until January 4.

A decision on the Balgillo Heights application will be made in spring 2024.

