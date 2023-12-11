Former Dundee care home to be retained as proposed scheme cut to 38 homes

Fresh plans have been submitted for 38 new homes in Dundee – but no longer include a former neurological centre.

Kirkwood Homes’ initial proposal of application notice (PoAN) to extend the Balgillo Heights development included plans to demolish the former Linlathen Neurological Care Home.

The scheme, initially for 50 homes, sparked a 12-week consultation allowing residents to have their say.

Now, official plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council for 38 homes at the site – with the former neurological centre no longer being demolished.

Plans for 38 new houses at Balgillo Heights

The development lies north of Arbroath Road and is an extension of the existing Broughty Ferry development.

Fifteen of the new homes will be built on the site of the former walled garden in the area.

The planning application said: “The former walled garden is clearly no longer required or practical for its previous use and is semi-derelict.

“Notably the site was already semi-derelict even before it was partially subject to an extant planning permission.

“To accommodate the approved work, internal areas of the walled garden were excavated along with the demolition of some sections of boundary and internal walls.

“The site is therefore being extremely dilapidated and can no longer serve its historic use, a former use that has not been utilised for decades.

“It is therefore a brownfield site that in principle is appropriate for redevelopment.”

Former care centre has uncertain future

According to the statement submitted the care home – which announced its closure in 2019 – may be upgraded.

It read: “The former neurological centre and its immediate environs are now excluded from the proposals and the remaining land within the proposed layout amended accordingly.

“As a way of context to the exclusion of this land, the owners of the former neurological centre are currently re-examining a potential upgrade of the building for another operator.

“Although major doubts remain regarding the suitability/viability of re-use.”

Members of the public now have until December 28 to submit comments, while neighbours have until January 4.

A decision on the Balgillo Heights application will be made in spring 2024.