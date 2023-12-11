James Hutchison obituary: Nephew’s tribute to Home Guard veteran from Perth

James Hutchison of Perth, who served with the Home Guard during the Second World War, and was a dedicated gardener throughout his life, has died aged 99.

He began his working career in the textile industry before joining the local authority as a gardener.

In his leisure time, he was a keen motorcyclist and together with his brother, Willie, and nephew, Alan, would spend weekends travelling around Scotland.

James Hutchison, known as Jim, was born in 1924 Doo’cotland, an area of Perth bounded by Whitefriar Street, Thistle Lane, Longcauseway and Rose Lane.

His home was 50 Whitefriar Street, at the street’s junction with Riggs Road. His parents were Willie and Annie, and he grew up with his brother, Willie, and his mother’s brother, Wull.

Jim began his working life at the Coates textile factory in Dunkeld Road but the dusty atmosphere aggravated his asthma so he trained as a gardener with the council to enable him to work outdoors.

His nephew, Alan Stewart, said: “Gardening suited Jim much more as he already had an allotment at Jeanfield he shared with his father. They grew a range of vegetables for the family and also had a garden at 50 Whitefriar Street, growing vegetables and flowers.

“Unfortunately Jim’s father died just after his retirement in 1955 and shortly after that he and his mother, brother and uncle moved across the road to a much more modern house at 43B Whitefriar Street.”

Jim had a Francis-Barnett 125cc motorcycle and brother Willie had a 250cc version which they used for their weekend trips; often camping in the north and west of Scotland.

Outdoor life

Throughout his life, Jim relished his time outdoors. In his early 90s he would still go for long walks up Buckie Braes, Callerfountain or to the North and South Inches.

He retained his love of gardening and even at the age of 97, he was still growing tatties and onions.

His nephew said: “Jim wasn’t far travelled beyond Scotland, with only two visits to a cousin in Northampton.

“He had never been on an aeroplane, never been on an escalator and had never been to Marks and Spencer except to cut through from High Street to Mill Street.

“He was also a dab hand at sewing and darning. Rather than wear new clothes, of which he had plenty, he sowed and patched his favourite ones and darned holes in jerseys and socks.”

