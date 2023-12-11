James Hutchison obituary: Nephew’s tribute to Home Guard veteran from Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

James Hutchison obituary: Nephew’s tribute to Home Guard veteran from Perth

He retained his love of gardening and even at the age of 97, he was still growing tatties and onions.

By Chris Ferguson
James Hutchison of Perth.
James Hutchison of Perth, who had a love of the outdoors, has died aged 99.

James Hutchison of Perth, who served with the Home Guard during the Second World War, and was a dedicated gardener throughout his life, has died aged 99.

He began his working career in the textile industry before joining the local authority as a gardener.

In his leisure time, he was a keen motorcyclist and together with his brother, Willie, and nephew, Alan, would spend weekends travelling around Scotland.

James Hutchison, known as Jim, was born in 1924 Doo’cotland, an area of Perth bounded by Whitefriar Street, Thistle Lane, Longcauseway and Rose Lane.

His home was 50 Whitefriar Street, at the street’s junction with Riggs Road. His parents were Willie and Annie, and he grew up with his brother, Willie, and his mother’s brother, Wull.

Jim began his working life at the Coates textile factory in Dunkeld Road but the dusty atmosphere aggravated his asthma so he trained as a gardener with the council to enable him to work outdoors.

Jim Hutchison of Perth.
Jim Hutchison of Perth, who served in the Home Guard during the Second World War, has died aged 99.

His nephew, Alan Stewart, said: “Gardening suited Jim much more as he already had an allotment at Jeanfield he shared with his father. They grew a range of vegetables for the family and also had a garden at 50 Whitefriar Street, growing vegetables and flowers.

“Unfortunately Jim’s father died just after his retirement in 1955 and shortly after that he and his mother, brother and uncle moved across the road to a much more modern house at 43B Whitefriar Street.”

Jim had a Francis-Barnett 125cc motorcycle and brother Willie had a 250cc version which they used for their weekend trips; often camping in the north and west of Scotland.

Outdoor life

Throughout his life, Jim relished his time outdoors. In his early 90s he would still go for long walks up Buckie Braes, Callerfountain or to the North and South Inches.

He retained his love of gardening and even at the age of 97, he was still growing tatties and onions.

His nephew said: “Jim wasn’t far travelled beyond Scotland, with only two visits to a cousin in Northampton.

“He had never been on an aeroplane, never been on an escalator and had never been to Marks and Spencer except to cut through from High Street to Mill Street.

“He was also a dab hand at sewing and darning. Rather than wear new clothes, of which he had plenty, he sowed and patched his favourite ones and darned holes in jerseys and socks.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation